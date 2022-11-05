Denver weather: High wind warning Saturday

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver’s weather will rebound seasonally with sunshine and dry conditions melting away snowfall quickly.

Weather today: Windy

High temperatures will climb to the 60s across the Front Range with windy conditions.

A high wind warning has been issued for Colorado’s foothills and northeast mountains from midnight Friday night through 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The areas in gold will see winds out of the west from 40 to 50 mph with gusts as high as 75 mph. Winds will be strong enough in some areas to cause power outages and knock down trees.

The strongest winds will be around midday into early afternoon.

Weather tonight: Daylight Saving Time Ends

Don’t forget to set those clocks back an hour!

Breezy winds still around overnight with mostly cloudy skies and chilly lows.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy and snow for some

Not as windy as today but still some breezy winds around tomorrow.

The northwest corner will see some snow this weekend, between 1 – 5″.

The rest of us stay dry with slightly cooler temperatures, in the 50s.

Looking ahead: Nice warm up

Dry weather and sunshine will stay in Denver through Wednesday. Temperatures will get close to 70 before another big drop.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s Thursday and Friday before Colorado’s next storm system moves in.

