Read full article on original website
Related
cougcenter.com
Coug women come out hot in 52-point victory over Loyola Marymount
The Washington State women got off to a hot start in the season opener on Monday afternoon in a 93-41 victory over Loyola Marymount. The Cougs led for all but :28 seconds of the game and gave head coach Kamie Ethridge her fourth straight regular season opener victory. Every Coug...
cougcenter.com
WSU open the favorites over ASU
Your Washington State Cougars sit one win away from bowl eligibility and welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils to the coldest stadium in the Pac-12 North. Freezing temperatures are in the mix for Saturdays game in anticipation of freezing the Sun Devils. Last week, WSU (5-4, 2-4 in Pac-12)...
cougcenter.com
What to Watch For: WSU vs Texas State game preview
Washington State’s men’s basketball season starts with a home game against the Sun Belt’s Texas State. The Bobcats are entering their third season under Terrence Johnson and they are looking to replicate the impressive success they found in their first two season. They finished first in the Sun Belt both of those last two seasons, but they fell short of March glory due to struggles in the Sun Belt tournament. This team is no slouch and they bring a lot of competence to Pullman.
cougcenter.com
Coug volleyball splits with the Oregon schools
The Washington State volleyball team traveled to Oregon this last weekend to start the second half of their season. The Cougs split the weekend with a win over Oregon State (25-19,25-19,25-22) on Friday night and lost to Oregon (25-20, 23-25, 23-25). Oregon State Match- Friday, Nov 4. In a sweeping...
cougcenter.com
The Good, Bad and Ugly of WSU’s resounding 52-14 win over Stanford
Hello there, and welcome to the first “happy totals” Sunday post in quite a while. It’s only been five weeks since your Washington State Cougars football team stood in the winner’s circle, but it feels like at least double that, especially since so many of the losses between beating Cal and beating Stanford were exercises in frustration. A lot of that frustration boiled to the surface on Saturday, and the Cougs took all of it out on a hapless Stanford team, which officially resembles those of Buddy Teevens vintage.
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Sleep Medicine Doctor Reveals How To Be a Morning Person
A Stanford sleep medicine doctor insists that anyone can learn how to wake up earlier—and feel good about it. As an undergraduate student majoring in biology at the University of Puerto Rico, Rafael Pelayo worked three jobs to pay his way through school. To accommodate his employers, he took 7 a.m. classes, getting up at 5:30 in the morning and using his commute time to study.
Powerball numbers revealed for $1.9 billion jackpot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winning numbers were revealed for Monday’s Powerball on Tuesday morning. Did you win the $1.9 billion jackpot? The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a Powerball number of 10. The Powerball jackpot has not been won since August 3, causing it to climb as high as […]
NBC Bay Area
Powerball Jackpot Just Shy of $2 Billion, Attracts Many Bay Area Players
The Powerball is just shy of $2 billion Monday and it’s attracting those who won’t normally play the game. Many bought tickets at a 76 gas station in San Leandro after someone won $1.1 million over the weekend. Those who bought tickets Monday hoped lightning would strike the...
pullmanradio.com
Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning
A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
NBC Bay Area
Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo: Police
San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday. Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a resident of the 100 block of...
Expulsions rising in East San Jose schools
Expulsions are on the rise in one of San Jose’s largest school districts, another symptom of post-pandemic education. The East Side Union High School District had an uptick in expulsions last school year. As schools contend with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student behavior, the district is ensuring students who face expulsion have clear paths to reentry, officials said at a recent board meeting.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Take a Shot at Biggest Lottery Jackpot in History
Powerball players have a chance at winning $1.6 billion Saturday -- the biggest lottery jackpot in history. Many Bay Area residents feel like they have a billion reasons to ignore the odds and get in the game. NBC Bay Area’s Christie Smith was in San Francisco Friday where the lottery...
Bay Area election results, county by county
(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
KSBW.com
When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
Wildlife specialists: Mutated avian flu spreading in Bay Area is like COVID for birds
Millions of Bay Area birds could die.
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
Heavy rainstorm causes woes across Bay Area this Election Day
In San Jose, things nearly turned deadly for a man living in a two-story structure alongside the Guadalupe River as it swelled.
Comments / 0