Hello there, and welcome to the first “happy totals” Sunday post in quite a while. It’s only been five weeks since your Washington State Cougars football team stood in the winner’s circle, but it feels like at least double that, especially since so many of the losses between beating Cal and beating Stanford were exercises in frustration. A lot of that frustration boiled to the surface on Saturday, and the Cougs took all of it out on a hapless Stanford team, which officially resembles those of Buddy Teevens vintage.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO