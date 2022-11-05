Read full article on original website
Patricia Laffey-andros
2d ago
we don't need anothet bikelane bill we need a mayor for the police first responders and the people .opening more centers for the thugs to go to isn't working they don't go to them praying isn't working either .blaming the police for another thug shooting up a funeral ridiculous .
2
Walmart Store Temporarily Closes
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
Men's Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert Morris
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)
Walmart Announces Another Permanent Closure
Pittsburgh leaders seek solutions to reduce gun violence
Pittsburgh City Council members on Monday met with outreach workers to discuss possible solutions to help quell the uptick in homicides and protect the city’s youth. “We’re attempting to treat this disease of violence,” said Taili Thompson, director of Operation Better Block’s Violence Prevention Initiative. Thompson...
wtae.com
Cease and desist order issued against people claiming to be poll security
A court order just issued against a group calling themselves "the commission security". Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been told they were going to some polling places throughout Allegheny County Tuesday indicating they were poll security. They are now prohibited from traveling to or entering any polling place within the...
Group posing as poll security reported in Allegheny Co.
County spokesperson Amie Downs said in a release that a judge of elections was apparently talking to a voter about a candidate. That was reported just before 7 p.m.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mayor Gainey asks residents: Who should the next police chief be?
Those were the primary words used by those who attended an open forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at PPG Paints Arena, pertaining to the traits that the next Pittsburgh Chief of Police should have. The city has been without a permanent chief since Scott Schubert announced his departure in late...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Voters report problems at some polls, but Westmoreland County says human error most likely cause
Voters in several precincts in the Alle-Kiski Valley reported problems with voting machines Tuesday, but Westmoreland County election officials said the machines worked properly. At issue were votes cast in three precincts in New Kensington and at least one in Lower Burrell. In each of the cases, voters reported that,...
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Doctor denounces Allegheny County's use of health workers to count votes
Allegheny County Health Department workers are pitching in with Election Day duties, prompting one Pittsburgh-based doctor to criticize the move at a time when the county’s health resources are in high demand. “I think it’s a poor use of resources — I don’t think people became doctors and epidemiologists...
wtae.com
Allegheny County election results
Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Allegheny County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
nextpittsburgh.com
Allegheny County alerts voters whose mail-in ballots may not be counted on Election Day
Almost 1,000 mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s election in Allegheny County have been rejected, but it’s not too late to take action to have your vote counted. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled over the weekend that mail-in and absentee ballots with no dates or incorrect dates should not be counted in this year’s election.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Let's help the needy rather than the college grads
A couple of recent headlines caught my eye. President Biden wants to pay off student loans for people who voluntarily went to college knowing it’s not free. They are young enough to get a job and pay their own student loans but still want the American taxpayers to make them debt free. Some estimates are that taxpayers will be on the hook for nearly $600 billion.
wtae.com
Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots
PITTSBURGH — Even as people are returning their mail-in ballot at the last minute at the Allegheny County Election Division office at the County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some of about 1,000 other people have gotten late word about a problem with the dating on their mail-in ballot envelopes.
Fetterman, Braddock and a tale of two businesses: How the former mayor impacted the Pittsburgh borough
Two business leaders in Braddock, Pennsylvania, weighed in on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's effectiveness during his tenure as the Pittsburgh suburb's mayor.
One street, two visions of Pennsylvania’s future: How politics divides these Pittsburgh neighbors
There are few places in Pennsylvania where the divide between Democrats and Republicans this election is more evident than on Tropical Avenue in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The street is lined with brick houses and well-manicured lawns. In six lawns on one side of the street are signs for...
pghcitypaper.com
Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot
Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.
Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Voters in Norwin, South Greensburg support library funding
Voters in the Norwin School District and Southwest Greensburg on Tuesday rejected efforts slash funding for their local libraries. Norwin voters from North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin overwhelmingly voted down a proposal to reduce the 1.2 mill tax rate by about 85%. With all 32 precincts reporting, 64% of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Republican Cooper wins 55th House seat
Murrysville political organizer Jill Cooper will keep the redrawn 55th state House District in red. Republican Cooper, 60, a former chairwoman of the Westmoreland County GOP Committee, and Democrat Scott Gauss, a 69-year-old retired human resources director for the Boeing Corp., were vying to represent the district that includes Murrysville, New Kensington and Arnold as well as Salem, Derry and Washington townships.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Republican Davanzo retains 58th District seat
State Rep. Eric Davanzo has won reelection to represent the 58th District of the state House. Davanzo, 47, a Republican from Smithton, defeated Democrat Ken Bach for the seat that includes Monessen, East Huntingdon, Sewickley, South Huntingdon, North Belle Vernon, Rostraver, Scottdale, Smithton, Sutersville, West Newton and parts of Mt. Pleasant Township and North Huntingdon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Democrat Mandy Steele holds edge over Republican Ted Tomson in 33rd state House, but race not over
Mandy Steele, the Democratic candidate for the 33rd State House, had the edge on her opponent, Republican Ted Tomson, to represent the newly drawn district that includes Alle-Kiski towns from Harrison to Aspinwall. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Steele of Fox Chapel captured about 55% of the votes compared to...
Bethel Park police hold community meeting for information on surviving mass shootings
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — With the threat of mass shootings increasing, Bethel Park police are being proactive. “It’s a topic that we wish we didn’t have to discuss,” said Bethel Park police chief Timothy O’Connor. O’Connor held a community meeting Monday night on how to...
