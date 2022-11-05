ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Patricia Laffey-andros
2d ago

we don't need anothet bikelane bill we need a mayor for the police first responders and the people .opening more centers for the thugs to go to isn't working they don't go to them praying isn't working either .blaming the police for another thug shooting up a funeral ridiculous .

Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh leaders seek solutions to reduce gun violence

Pittsburgh City Council members on Monday met with outreach workers to discuss possible solutions to help quell the uptick in homicides and protect the city’s youth. “We’re attempting to treat this disease of violence,” said Taili Thompson, director of Operation Better Block’s Violence Prevention Initiative. Thompson...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey asks residents: Who should the next police chief be?

Those were the primary words used by those who attended an open forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at PPG Paints Arena, pertaining to the traits that the next Pittsburgh Chief of Police should have. The city has been without a permanent chief since Scott Schubert announced his departure in late...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County election results

Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Allegheny County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Let's help the needy rather than the college grads

A couple of recent headlines caught my eye. President Biden wants to pay off student loans for people who voluntarily went to college knowing it’s not free. They are young enough to get a job and pay their own student loans but still want the American taxpayers to make them debt free. Some estimates are that taxpayers will be on the hook for nearly $600 billion.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots

PITTSBURGH — Even as people are returning their mail-in ballot at the last minute at the Allegheny County Election Division office at the County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some of about 1,000 other people have gotten late word about a problem with the dating on their mail-in ballot envelopes.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot

Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Voters in Norwin, South Greensburg support library funding

Voters in the Norwin School District and Southwest Greensburg on Tuesday rejected efforts slash funding for their local libraries. Norwin voters from North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin overwhelmingly voted down a proposal to reduce the 1.2 mill tax rate by about 85%. With all 32 precincts reporting, 64% of...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Republican Cooper wins 55th House seat

Murrysville political organizer Jill Cooper will keep the redrawn 55th state House District in red. Republican Cooper, 60, a former chairwoman of the Westmoreland County GOP Committee, and Democrat Scott Gauss, a 69-year-old retired human resources director for the Boeing Corp., were vying to represent the district that includes Murrysville, New Kensington and Arnold as well as Salem, Derry and Washington townships.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Republican Davanzo retains 58th District seat

State Rep. Eric Davanzo has won reelection to represent the 58th District of the state House. Davanzo, 47, a Republican from Smithton, defeated Democrat Ken Bach for the seat that includes Monessen, East Huntingdon, Sewickley, South Huntingdon, North Belle Vernon, Rostraver, Scottdale, Smithton, Sutersville, West Newton and parts of Mt. Pleasant Township and North Huntingdon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

