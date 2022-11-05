Read full article on original website
Westword
Remembering Peter McNab, Beloved Colorado Avalanche Broadcaster
The Colorado Avalanche has gone through plenty of changes since arriving in Denver. But there's been one constant: Peter McNab, who acted as the color commentator for the squad's games since its inaugural 1995-1996 season. He was a guide for fans through bad times, good times and great times — including the Avs' third Stanley Cup championship earlier this year.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target These 3 Oilers in Toews Trade
While speaking on his 32 Thoughts podcast last month (Oct. 11), Elliotte Friedman brought up the prospect of the Chicago Blackhawks trading Jonathan Toews to the Edmonton Oilers. Financially, it naturally would be challenging, as the longtime captain carries a $10.5 million cap hit. However, if general manager (GM) Ken Holland got creative, there certainly could be a match there. If the Blackhawks and a third team helped retain a significant portion of Toews’ salary, it could work if the Oilers also sent at least one player the other way. Challenging, yes, but it’s not entirely impossible.
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay.
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
The Hockey Writers
3 Chicago Blackhawks Trading Partners for Andreas Athanasiou
After an impressive start to the 2022-23 season, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled of late, losing five of their last six games. That, of course, isn’t a major surprise, as their management group made it clear this offseason that they were entering a full-fledged rebuild, trading players like Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach for future assets.
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Rangers at the world’s most famous arena as the two Eastern Conference teams clash at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick. The Red Wings...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
The Vegas Golden Knights are on the longest win streak in the NHL
This victory marks VGK’s eighth win. The Golden Knights now have the longest win streak in the NHL.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Make the Right Decision by Keeping Guenther in the NHL
The Arizona Coyotes are through 11 games this season and have earned themselves nine points, putting them in seventh place in the Central Division, two points behind fifth. While the team hasn’t looked overly impressive in five of their first seven losses, including a recent 7-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, there has been a level of fight in this team. Nick Ritchie has played lights out, and so has Shayne Gostisbehere. Another name that has garnered his own attention, is rookie Dylan Guenther.
Yardbarker
Winnipeg Jets Can Maintain Top-5 TSN Power Ranking
There’s no question the Jets have turned some heads and raised some eyebrows through their first 11 games. A team most pundits labelled as cellar dwellers has turned things around, and their play has caught the eye of more than just the local Jets fan. However, it bears reason to ask, can they maintain their current level of play throughout the remaining 87% of the season? Here are three reasons why they can.
NHL
Hoffman scores twice, Canadiens defeat Red Wings in shootout
DETROIT -- Mike Hoffman scored twice, and Jake Allen made 41 saves to help the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 shootout win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored on Montreal's first two shootout attempts, and Allen stopped Lucas Raymond...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
NHL
Armstrong talks Coyotes rebuild through Draft in Q&A with NHL.com
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Bill Armstrong has not minced words about the Arizona Coyotes rebuild. The general manager has been up front and honest about his desire to build a team through the NHL Draft since he was hired Sept. 17, 2020. Since then, the Coyotes have traded veteran players like...
Yardbarker
Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth
For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
Yardbarker
Onus on Gerard Gallant to Get Rangers Going
The New York Rangers have had a rollercoaster start to the 2022-23 NHL season. They sit at 6-4-3 but already have demonstrated their streakiness, losing four in a row before a three-game win streak. Gerard Gallant’s group has been the model of inconsistency, and the bench boss needs to correct their mistakes for the Rangers to string together more victories than defeats.
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into game against Philadelphia
St. Louis Blues (3-7-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -129, Flyers +108; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues are looking to break a seven-game losing streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Max Domi found his slot with the Chicago Blackhawks
It’s not lost on anyone in the state of Arizona the effect that current Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi had as a member of the Arizona Coyotes. Since being a commoner on the ice for the Desert Dogs, Domi has seen time with the Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Carolina Hurricanes. Those were all while struggling to find his spot on rosters flooded with talent.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Eriksson Ek & Kaprizov Shine While Dumba & Steel Falter
The last two weeks have been a busy time for the Minnesota Wild, so busy a weekly check-in couldn’t be finished in time so this will cover the last two weeks instead. They played in six games that included four on the road and two more at home. In their road games, they took on the Montréal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and the Chicago Blackhawks then at home they faced the Canadiens again and the Seattle Kraken.
NFL scoring down to lowest level since 2010 at halfway point
Halfway through the 2022 season it appears NFL defenses have finally started catching up. After a five-year run of hot-shot quarterbacks lighting up scoreboards and leaving defenses with few answers, the pendulum has turned away from the offense for a change. With star quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and...
