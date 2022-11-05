ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Kamari Moulton Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLI9U_0izrS04I00

'23 Florida Running Back Makes Call for Hawkeyes

Iowa Football landed a verbal commitment from 2023 Fort Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons running back Kamari Moulton, he announced on social media . He'd previously been pledged to Florida Atlantic.

Iowa is up to 19 verbal commitments in the '23 cycle after also picking up a commitment from Nebraska offensive lineman Kaden Pieper Friday.

"With a lot of thought over the past few weeks, I've had the opportunity to reflect with my family on a hard decision about my future, academically and athletically," Moulton wrote in his post. "After a great visit and multiple discussion(s) with coaches, but most of all my family, I've decided to de-commit from Florida Atlantic University, and pursue my education and next step of my football career at the University of Iowa.

"I want to thank all of (the) FAU staff for treating me like family. FAU will forever hold a special place in my heart."

The Hawkeyes offered Moulton (5-9, 180) in the middle of October. They lost a verbal commitment from four-star Florida running back Kendrick Raphael earlier this season.

"This offer excites me because I know it’s a big program that loves to run the ball," Moulton told HN on Oct. 16.

Moulton reports scholarship offers from Syracuse, Akron, Appalachian State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn and Toledo, among others. Rivals and 247Sports rank him as a three-start prospect, the latter viewing him as the No. 69 running back nationally for 2023.

According to MaxPreps.com. Moulton rushed 156 times for 1,075 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior last fall. This season, he’s carried the ball 90 times for 502 yards and four scores, and has added 33 catches for 402 yards.

You can view game highlights of Moulton from earlier this season HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices

Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Is Indianapolis the Dream?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. My what a difference a few weeks can make. Just over two short weeks ago,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa women cruise to victory vs Southern

(Iowa City) The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Southern by a final of 87-34 on Monday. The Hawks led 15-10 after one quarter and blew the game wide open with a 28-5 2nd quarter edge. The Jaguars connected on only 21% of their shot attempts. Caitlin Clark led the...
IOWA CITY, IA
MLive.com

Tigers add Iowa pitching coach to staff, report says

University of Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund is joining the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff, D1Baseball reported Sunday. The Tigers did not immediately confirm the hire or Lund’s role on the staff, but D1Baseball said he would assist pitching coach Chris Fetter. The Tigers parted ways with two coaches...
DETROIT, MI
KSN News

Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school. Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans

In a groundbreaking and extremely scientific study, researchers discovered something anyone living in Iowa already knows: we love our Busch Light. A lot. Like A LOT A LOT. map via PopSci.com So much so, that according to the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association, nearly 16 million gallons of Busch Light were shipped to Iowa in a single year. These noble researchers also did the math for us and that comes out to a humble seven gallon pony keg per every […] The post Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IOWA STATE
luxurytraveldiary.com

Review: The Highlander Hotel, Iowa City

Having reviewed the fabulous Hotel Grinnell, we want to share its sister hotel with our luxury travelers, as this hotel is also a unique, hidden gem. The Highlander Hotel, is a brilliant place to stay in Iowa City. In fact, both of these bespoke sister hotels are must-tries for luxury travelers. They are a better and more uplifting choice than generic chain hotels, and staying at these establishments is a great way to support smaller businesses and innovation.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Why Iowa City needs Amtrak

The Iowa City City Council recently agreed to purchase three properties near the city’s railyard to provide space for a proposed Amtrak route — the country’s largest passenger rail operator — from Iowa City to Chicago. A successful partnership with Amtrak will bring monetary and climate...
IOWA CITY, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy