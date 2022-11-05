Kamari Moulton Commits to Iowa Football

'23 Florida Running Back Makes Call for Hawkeyes

Iowa Football landed a verbal commitment from 2023 Fort Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons running back Kamari Moulton, he announced on social media . He'd previously been pledged to Florida Atlantic.

Iowa is up to 19 verbal commitments in the '23 cycle after also picking up a commitment from Nebraska offensive lineman Kaden Pieper Friday.

"With a lot of thought over the past few weeks, I've had the opportunity to reflect with my family on a hard decision about my future, academically and athletically," Moulton wrote in his post. "After a great visit and multiple discussion(s) with coaches, but most of all my family, I've decided to de-commit from Florida Atlantic University, and pursue my education and next step of my football career at the University of Iowa.

"I want to thank all of (the) FAU staff for treating me like family. FAU will forever hold a special place in my heart."

The Hawkeyes offered Moulton (5-9, 180) in the middle of October. They lost a verbal commitment from four-star Florida running back Kendrick Raphael earlier this season.

"This offer excites me because I know it’s a big program that loves to run the ball," Moulton told HN on Oct. 16.

Moulton reports scholarship offers from Syracuse, Akron, Appalachian State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn and Toledo, among others. Rivals and 247Sports rank him as a three-start prospect, the latter viewing him as the No. 69 running back nationally for 2023.

According to MaxPreps.com. Moulton rushed 156 times for 1,075 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior last fall. This season, he’s carried the ball 90 times for 502 yards and four scores, and has added 33 catches for 402 yards.

You can view game highlights of Moulton from earlier this season HERE .