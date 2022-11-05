ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Football: IMG scores 96 points in first half before game is called

By Jon Santucci, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

IMG scored 96 points in the first half against winless West Toronto Prep (Canada) on Friday night before the game was called at halftime.

That's not a typo.

The Ascenders scored 13 touchdowns — five rushing, four passing, three fumble returns by the defense and one blocked punt recovered in the end zone. They also added three safeties in the 24-minute half.

IMG (7-1) scored 57 points in the first quarter alone.

if you're wondering, IMG would have needed another monster half — and with a running clock — just to have one of the highest-scoring games in high school history.

The highest-scoring game was in 1927 when Haven (Kansas) beat Sylvia 256-0, according to MaxPreps.

IMG has won seven in a row since a 20-14 loss against Miami Central in the season opener. The Ascenders have outscored their past four opponents by a combined score of 244-0.

West Toronto, which also has played against teams in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee, has been outscored by a combined score of 291-6 in its six losses this fall.

IMG should face a much stiffer test in its next game on Nov. 18. The Ascenders finish their season at St. Frances (Maryland), the No. 2 ranked team in the nation according to MaxPreps.

The Palmetto HS soccer team will have a game with Bayshore High School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00.
