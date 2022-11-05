Football: IMG scores 96 points in first half before game is called
IMG scored 96 points in the first half against winless West Toronto Prep (Canada) on Friday night before the game was called at halftime.
That's not a typo.
The Ascenders scored 13 touchdowns — five rushing, four passing, three fumble returns by the defense and one blocked punt recovered in the end zone. They also added three safeties in the 24-minute half.
IMG (7-1) scored 57 points in the first quarter alone.
if you're wondering, IMG would have needed another monster half — and with a running clock — just to have one of the highest-scoring games in high school history.
The highest-scoring game was in 1927 when Haven (Kansas) beat Sylvia 256-0, according to MaxPreps.
Recent: High school football updates in Sarasota and Manatee County Week 11
IMG has won seven in a row since a 20-14 loss against Miami Central in the season opener. The Ascenders have outscored their past four opponents by a combined score of 244-0.
West Toronto, which also has played against teams in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee, has been outscored by a combined score of 291-6 in its six losses this fall.
IMG should face a much stiffer test in its next game on Nov. 18. The Ascenders finish their season at St. Frances (Maryland), the No. 2 ranked team in the nation according to MaxPreps.
This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Football: IMG scores 96 points in first half before game is called
Comments / 0