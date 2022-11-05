Report: T.J. Finley did not travel to Mississippi State

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Finley went from Auburn’s starting quarterback to not traveling with the team.

According to Nathan King of Auburn Undercover, Finley did not travel with the football team to Starkville, Mississippi with the rest of the team Friday. King added that his absence was not injury related.

The junior started Auburn’s first three games before a shoulder injury forced him to miss time. In those first three games, he completed 33 of 53 passes for 431 yards and one touchdown. He has also thrown four interceptions and lost two fumbles.

Finley returned to action in Week 7 against Ole Miss to relieve a struggling Robby Ashford for one series.

With Finley’s absence, true freshman Holden Geriner will be Ashford’s backup. He played briefly against Missouri, completing 2 of 3 passes for 8 yards.

In addition to firing head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week, Auburn also let go of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Eric Kiesau, and tight ends coach Brad Bedell.

