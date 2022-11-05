ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Screen over 50 films at the Weyauwega Film Festival

(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of art in the form of film. Ian Teal stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at just some of the films featured at the Weyauwega International Film Festival and how you can watch. The Weyauwega Film Festival runs tomorrow, November...
‘Unnecessary Farce’ opening in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present five performances of Paul Slade Smith’s Fox Valley-born comedy “Unnecessary Farce” in James W. Perry Hall of Communication Arts Center. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3eZKncm. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and...
Dramatic ‘These Shining Lives’ opens Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater will present eight performances of Melanie Marnich’s “These Shining Lives” starting Thursday, Nov. 10, in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 4 p.m. Nov. 12; 7:30...
Warren Gerds/Review: Early starts on 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We still have holidays ahead of us this year, but some of our performance groups are eager to start 2023. It’s like tick, tick… boom – something exciting about to happen. We’re getting signs that people are hungry again for live...
Denmark High School Theatre presents: Newsies: The Broadway Musical

(WFRV) –There’s a new production on stage at Denmark High School of a classic musical. Some of the cast visited Local 5 Live with a preview of their production of ‘Newsies’. For tickets click HERE. Details from the Facebook Denmark High School Theatre page:. We follow...
Capitol Civic Center Announces Two Upcoming Shows

The Capitol Civic Center has announced two upcoming shows. First up will be “Tapestry: Tribute to Carole King”. Carole King is arguably the most successful and revered female singer-songwriter in pop music history. More than 400 of her compositions have been recorded by over 1,000 artists, resulting in...
Trendy Tuesday: Red, White, Blue – and warm!

(WFRV) – Show your American spirit this season with this hat and scarf. It will keep you warm and right now Furs and Clothing of Distinction has a lot of options for warm winter goodies to get you through every cold snap headed our way. Shop local, either in...
The 8 Best Restaurants In Sturgeon Bay WI

According to the locals, legends of treachery between pirates and merchants, and dominating battles among tribes across a deadly strait, gave Door County, Wisconsin, the reverent title of “Death’s Door.”. Today, the peaceful beauty of surrounding waterways, lush pine and oak forests, and glowing sunsets draw midwestern Americans...
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
Salvation Army Christmas Campaign Kickoff this week in East De Pere

(WFRV) – It’s a chance to double your impact during the most important time of the year for the Salvation Army. Volunteer and Development Specialist, Kristine Schmidt stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this week’s Christmas Campaign Kickoff event, plus a special guest joins in with details on the Costumed Caroler, a popular fundraising event that is a local take on the Masked Singer.
Scaled Up Reptile Expo held in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Frogs, snakes, and spiders, oh my! All that and more was showcased at the Scaled Up Reptile Expo at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay on Sunday. About 1,500 people slithered to the event to buy and learn more about exotic animals. Expo Coordinator...
Popeyes opens second location in Green Bay on Main Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular fried chicken fast-food chain that was formed in New Orleans opened its second location in Green Bay on Tuesday. Popeyes welcomed customers through the doors for the first time at its Main Street location (1979 Main Street), where the old Wally’s Spot Supper Club was.
Scotch and square dancing, the secret to living until 100 years old

GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – Not many people get to say they make it to their 100th birthday party, but for one woman, she can add that and square dancing to her resume. Marlys Muller always has a smile on her face, and she caught up with Local 5’s Bryce Oselen to talk about her big day.
How Green Bay election observers monitor the voting process

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the most important aspects of Election Day is ensuring the voting process is done fairly, and that’s where election observers come in. Election observer Jim Cairns says, “Voting is the foundation of democracy. There has been so much controversy over the previous election as to whether they were fraudulent. I wanted to observe for myself.”
Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the news of the week — in full color, broad strokes, few words

Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
