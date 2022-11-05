Mayville, St. Mary's Springs headed to high school football playoff semifinals

MAYVILLE – The Mayville high school football team shut out Racine Lutheran 44-0 on Friday to advance to the state semifinals of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.

The Cardinals will play the winner of Prairie du Chein (9-2) and Brodhead/Juda (9-2), who play Saturday, at a neutral site for the opportunity to punch their ticket to state.

Blake Schraufnagel led Mayville with 11 carries for 143 rushing yards and four touchdowns – three of which were in the first quarter. The scores were from 50, 7 and 22 yards. As a team, the Cardinals outgained the Crusaders in rushing yards, 385-36, and had 20 first downs to Racine Lutheran’s five.

On what was a sopping night, Mayville head coach Scott Hilber said he was glad the poor field conditions were no matter for his team.

“I’m real pleased with just the fact that the kids didn’t let the elements become a part of the game,” Hilber said. “You worry about games like this. I was worried about what the tread would be like. I didn’t want it to become one of those games that was dysfunctional. So, we just told the boys, the elements are gone, just go out and play your game, and they did. They came out and they dealt with it really well and I was really pleased with that.”

Aside from Schraufnagel’s performance on the ground, the Cardinals’ running back also had an interception and a fumble recovery to help Mayville’s defense preserve the shutout.

“It’s a team effort.” Hilber said. “Overall, (Racine Lutheran) is pretty athletic. I think the track kind of hurt them, because they’re quick. They’re a horizontal team and they weren’t able to show off their skills. We said that all week, ‘We’ve got to go north and south.’ We’re not running to the sidelines. There’s no place to juke out here. That really limited them, but it was just a real team effort. We said you guys have to gang tackle and get a lot of guys to the ball carrier.”

The Cardinals’ Bradley Bushke sacked Crusaders quarterback Eric Ibarra on the first third-down attempt of Racine’s opening drive and that set the tone on defense. Five plays later, Schraufnagel ran 50 yards for Mayville’s first points.

Mayville’s second drive also led to points with Schraufnagel showing off his skills in the passing game, collecting an 18-yard pass from Adison Mittelstadt on fourth-and-2, before collecting another touchdown from 7 yards away.

Before the first quarter ended, the Cardinals capitalized after a low snap was dropped on a punt attempt by Racine Lutheran. Mayville took over at the Crusaders’ 22-yard line and one carry later Schraufnagel had his third score.

“I thought we came out good and put it on them right away,” said junior offensive/defensive lineman Cole Legas. “We never really gave them a chance to breathe. We came out really aggressive running north and south, dominating the line of scrimmage. We know if we dominate the line of scrimmage, there’s nobody who can really stop us.”

Devin Neitzel joined the touchdown party in the second quarter with a 9-yard run before Schraufnagel punched in his fourth score, from 10 yards out, heading into the half.

Payton Borchardt capped a 16-carry, 108-yard performance on a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:42 left in the third quarter to make it 41-0.

Schraufnagel said the win was emotionally inspired as he and his fellow seniors wanted to make sure to go all out in the final home game of their high school football careers.

“It feels great to get the win tonight,” Schraufnagel said. “It’s definitely an emotional one playing my last game on Ray Dunn but, us as a team, we wanted to go out there and show our best football. I think we played pretty well tonight. We’ve got some things to work on, but after we celebrate this weekend we’ll be looking forward to next week.”

Springs holds off Coleman

JT Koenig’s 4-yard touchdown run and Cole Rottman’s extra point rallied St. Mary’s Springs to a 21-20 victory over Coleman in a Division 6 quarterfinal game.

Coleman had taken a 20-14 lead earlier in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Trent Mongin to Will Bieber, with Peter Kuchta crashing in for the two-point conversion.

St. Mary’s Springs finished with 200 yards of offense while Coleman had 279 yards of offense.

Koenigs led the Ledgers offensively with 89 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 1 and 50 yards in the second quarter.

Springs will play Stratford in a semifinal matchup. The Tigers advanced with a 27-7 win over Grantsburg.