ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayville, WI

Mayville, St. Mary's Springs headed to high school football playoff semifinals

By Obituaries
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bq3HO_0izrQ4Wm00

MAYVILLE – The Mayville high school football team shut out Racine Lutheran 44-0 on Friday to advance to the state semifinals of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.

The Cardinals will play the winner of Prairie du Chein (9-2) and Brodhead/Juda (9-2), who play Saturday, at a neutral site for the opportunity to punch their ticket to state.

Blake Schraufnagel led Mayville with 11 carries for 143 rushing yards and four touchdowns – three of which were in the first quarter. The scores were from 50, 7 and 22 yards. As a team, the Cardinals outgained the Crusaders in rushing yards, 385-36, and had 20 first downs to Racine Lutheran’s five.

On what was a sopping night, Mayville head coach Scott Hilber said he was glad the poor field conditions were no matter for his team.

“I’m real pleased with just the fact that the kids didn’t let the elements become a part of the game,” Hilber said. “You worry about games like this. I was worried about what the tread would be like. I didn’t want it to become one of those games that was dysfunctional. So, we just told the boys, the elements are gone, just go out and play your game, and they did. They came out and they dealt with it really well and I was really pleased with that.”

Aside from Schraufnagel’s performance on the ground, the Cardinals’ running back also had an interception and a fumble recovery to help Mayville’s defense preserve the shutout.

“It’s a team effort.” Hilber said. “Overall, (Racine Lutheran) is pretty athletic. I think the track kind of hurt them, because they’re quick. They’re a horizontal team and they weren’t able to show off their skills. We said that all week, ‘We’ve got to go north and south.’ We’re not running to the sidelines. There’s no place to juke out here. That really limited them, but it was just a real team effort. We said you guys have to gang tackle and get a lot of guys to the ball carrier.”

The Cardinals’ Bradley Bushke sacked Crusaders quarterback Eric Ibarra on the first third-down attempt of Racine’s opening drive and that set the tone on defense. Five plays later, Schraufnagel ran 50 yards for Mayville’s first points.

Mayville’s second drive also led to points with Schraufnagel showing off his skills in the passing game, collecting an 18-yard pass from Adison Mittelstadt on fourth-and-2, before collecting another touchdown from 7 yards away.

Before the first quarter ended, the Cardinals capitalized after a low snap was dropped on a punt attempt by Racine Lutheran. Mayville took over at the Crusaders’ 22-yard line and one carry later Schraufnagel had his third score.

“I thought we came out good and put it on them right away,” said junior offensive/defensive lineman Cole Legas. “We never really gave them a chance to breathe. We came out really aggressive running north and south, dominating the line of scrimmage. We know if we dominate the line of scrimmage, there’s nobody who can really stop us.”

Devin Neitzel joined the touchdown party in the second quarter with a 9-yard run before Schraufnagel punched in his fourth score, from 10 yards out, heading into the half.

Payton Borchardt capped a 16-carry, 108-yard performance on a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:42 left in the third quarter to make it 41-0.

Schraufnagel said the win was emotionally inspired as he and his fellow seniors wanted to make sure to go all out in the final home game of their high school football careers.

“It feels great to get the win tonight,” Schraufnagel said. “It’s definitely an emotional one playing my last game on Ray Dunn but, us as a team, we wanted to go out there and show our best football. I think we played pretty well tonight. We’ve got some things to work on, but after we celebrate this weekend we’ll be looking forward to next week.”

Springs holds off Coleman

JT Koenig’s 4-yard touchdown run and Cole Rottman’s extra point rallied St. Mary’s Springs to a 21-20 victory over Coleman in a Division 6 quarterfinal game.

Coleman had taken a 20-14 lead earlier in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Trent Mongin to Will Bieber, with Peter Kuchta crashing in for the two-point conversion.

St. Mary’s Springs finished with 200 yards of offense while Coleman had 279 yards of offense.

Koenigs led the Ledgers offensively with 89 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 1 and 50 yards in the second quarter.

Springs will play Stratford in a semifinal matchup. The Tigers advanced with a 27-7 win over Grantsburg.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ballparkdigest.com

Sales slow for Milwaukee’s basketball at the ballpark doubleheader

Most folks probably don’t know we’re at the beginning of the 2022-2023 NCAA basketball season, so it’s not a surprise advance sales for a Friday University of Wisconsin-Madison men’s/women’s doubleheader at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, are slow. The doubleheader features the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Photo Of Big Ten Away Team Locker Room Is Going Viral

Ohio State struggled with Northwestern for most of Saturday afternoon. Perhaps it was the rain and windy conditions - or perhaps it was the tiny away team locker room that had the Buckeyes in the wrong playing mindset.. Buckeyes reporter Austin Ward shared a photo of the away team locker...
COLUMBUS, OH
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
WEST BEND, WI
Fox11online.com

Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
MENASHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
Quick Country 96.5

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Power outages, strong winds Saturday 'really something'

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Trees were uprooted, power lines were snapped in half and thousands were without power as Mother Nature made her way through southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 5. Cedarburg resident Paula Motte said the sky was dark, and wind gusts felt like they could sweep her off her...
CEDARBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

NB Interstate 39/90/94 reopens near Dane/Columbia county line after crash

DEFOREST, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90/94 near DeForest have reopened following a crash Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 124 near the Dane/Columbia county line. The road reopened just after 7 p.m. ﻿ Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions...
DEFOREST, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys

MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine

Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
KEWASKUM, WI
FDL Reporter | The Reporter

FDL Reporter | The Reporter

786
Followers
272
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Fond du Lac area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at fdlreporter.com

 http://fdlreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy