This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
8 Michigan Airbnbs with Indoor Heated Pools For Your Perfect Winter Getaway
Soon enough the temperatures are going to drop and the snowflakes will be flying. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted a "bone chilling winter" with "loads of snow" for the Mitten State... Ugh. But we all need to get away sometimes, even in the winter! (Perhaps especially in...
Black Rock Bar & Grill in Michigan Serving Free Veterans Day Dinners
Black Rock Bar & Grill wants to treat veterans across Michigan like rock stars this Veterans Day with a special offer just for them. Michigan and Toledo Black Rock Bar & Grills will offer all veterans a free dinner this Friday, November 11. Veterans can enjoy a signature steak dinner along with two sides. Black Rock will offer special dinners from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday as a way of saying "thank you".
Voters approve funding Garfield Township Fire Department fire truck, equipment and more
GARFIELD TWP., MI - Voters in Garfield gave a resounding ‘yes’ to three proposals that were geared towards funding the local fire department. Garfield Township had multiple proposals on the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The three proposals asked voters to consider whether or not to approve millages...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor
Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities
It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
At Least 4 Restaurants in Southwest Michigan That Will Be Open For Thanksgiving Dinner
Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!. If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather...
Livingston County’s most-famous roundabouts remain on list of most dangerous intersections in state
The roundabouts at Lee and Whitmore Lake roads in Green Oak Township have made the list of Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan. The roundabouts, located just off U.S. 23 near Costco and the Green Oak Village Place mall, have been controversial with area drivers since they opened. According...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
More than 100,000 impacted after powerful winds, rains roll through West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Strong winds and storms in Michigan has left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the area. As of Saturday evening, Consumers Energy says more than 119,000 Michiganders have been effected by the storms. More than 2,000 are currently without power. Many are experiencing property...
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?
High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
9 tips for watching Michigan’s election results like a political pro
When watching a Detroit Lions game, background knowledge about football and the team is beneficial to the viewing experience. For example:. The quarterback is typically the most pivotal position in football – so watch closely to see how they’re performing. It’s the Detroit Lions, so they’re probably the...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County.
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Michigan election ran smoothly despite some long lines, Benson says
That was the message Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson delivered after polls closed. “All across the state, the process went smoothly. Voters were in and out of their polling places quickly and comfortably. This is one of the marks of a successful election,” she said during a press briefing.
These Michigan House, Senate races could determine party control of the legislature
Control of the legislature is up for grabs this election. Democrats are hoping to take control of the Senate for the first time in decades as Republicans seek to keep their control over both Michigan chambers. And while ballots are still being cast – polls are not slated to close until 8 p.m. for most of Michigan – there are several races to watch as votes roll in which could serve as a good indicator to which party could control the legislature.
Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears
Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
