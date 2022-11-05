ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laketown Township, MI

Black Rock Bar & Grill in Michigan Serving Free Veterans Day Dinners

Black Rock Bar & Grill wants to treat veterans across Michigan like rock stars this Veterans Day with a special offer just for them. Michigan and Toledo Black Rock Bar & Grills will offer all veterans a free dinner this Friday, November 11. Veterans can enjoy a signature steak dinner along with two sides. Black Rock will offer special dinners from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday as a way of saying "thank you".
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately

Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?

High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
These Michigan House, Senate races could determine party control of the legislature

Control of the legislature is up for grabs this election. Democrats are hoping to take control of the Senate for the first time in decades as Republicans seek to keep their control over both Michigan chambers. And while ballots are still being cast – polls are not slated to close until 8 p.m. for most of Michigan – there are several races to watch as votes roll in which could serve as a good indicator to which party could control the legislature.
Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears

Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
