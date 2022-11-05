Read full article on original website
SkySports
Natasha Jonas has gone 'through hell' for Marie-Eve Dicaire showdown: 'I can’t even let myself dream and look past Saturday'
Natasha Jonas has had a marvellous year, winning her first world title in February and she will be fighting for a third this Saturday. It's easy to look beyond Jonas' WBO, WBC and IBF super-welterweight unification with Marie-Eve Dicaire and consider even bigger fights to come if she wins, whether that could be against Claressa Shields, who has fought in that division before, old rival Katie Taylor or Jessica McCaskill, the holder of the welterweight titles.
SkySports
Adam Azim is 'the brightest talent in British boxing' says promoter Ben Shalom as he signs long-term deal with BOXXER and Sky Sports
Adam Azim has signed a new long-term, multi-year fight deal with BOXXER and Sky Sports. Azim has been on a blistering run of knockout wins this year already and on Sunday November 27 will have only the seventh fight of his professional career when he steps up another level to take on experienced campaigner Rylan Charlton.
Michael Chandler hunting for a finish against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281: “He’s not a crazy hard puzzle to solve”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is hunting for a finish this weekend. ‘Iron’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tony Ferguson in May. The win was an important one for the former Bellator champion, as it snapped a two-fight losing streak. Chandler was previously defeated by Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.
Sporting News
Will Smith joins Wests Tigers on one-year deal
Wests Tigers have bolstered their utility stocks with the signing of Will Smith on a one-year deal for 2023. Smith, 30, most recently played for Hull FC in the English Super League, having joined on a short-term deal after being granted a release by the Titans in June. Able to...
