Natasha Jonas has had a marvellous year, winning her first world title in February and she will be fighting for a third this Saturday. It's easy to look beyond Jonas' WBO, WBC and IBF super-welterweight unification with Marie-Eve Dicaire and consider even bigger fights to come if she wins, whether that could be against Claressa Shields, who has fought in that division before, old rival Katie Taylor or Jessica McCaskill, the holder of the welterweight titles.

17 HOURS AGO