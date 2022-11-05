Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Pierce County completes salmon habitat restoration in Clear Creek
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County, with funds from the Commencement Bay Trustee Council, completed a capital improvement project to expand salmon habitat and reduce flooding risk in the Clear Creek watershed. The Clear Creek Habitat Restoration project, located off state Route 167/River Road East near 29th Avenue East, completed in late October after nearly four months of construction.
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
KING-5
2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties
Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
KING-5
2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties
Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
whatcomtalk.com
Wild Mushroom Picking at The Evergreen State College is a Thurston County Treat
A group of mushrooms is called a “cluster” if the fungi are extremely close together, or a “troop” if they are lined up like little soldiers. Wild Mushroom picking in Olympia on the The Evergreen State College’s (Evergreen) forest trails provides all the clusters, troops, and lone fungus your heart could desire.
Stormwater treatment facility cleans runoff in Tacoma's Point Defiance
TACOMA, Wash. — Heavy rains may keep some people inside, but for Dana de Leon, principal engineer for the City of Tacoma, this is perfect weather. “It’s stormwater and I love it,” she said as she showcased Tacoma’s work in cleaning up stormwater before it enters back into Puget Sound.
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
Massive Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Homes Across Puget Sound
Over 40,000 homes don't have power as freezing temperatures and high winds sweep through the region.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kitsap County (Kitsap County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, The crash happened at state route 16 in Kitsap county. 53-year-old man from Spanaway,was driving ford van travelling westbound on highway. WSP stated that he went off the road and hit a tree. 43-year-old...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
KING-5
Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney
SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after initial returns Tuesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in King County...
Chronicle
Colder Weather in the Forecast After Wind Topples Trees and Knocks Out Power; Packwood Area Hit Hard
Multiple properties were damaged and power was knocked out for thousands following a wild wind storm that hit Packwood and other communities in Lewis and Thurston counties this past weekend. Packwood area resident Peter Charbonnier spoke to The Chronicle about the storm that blew in late Friday night, toppling trees...
Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires
With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
thejoltnews.com
Martin Way Affordable Housing Phase 2 passes review
The Olympia Design Review Board held its virtual meeting for a Detail Design Review of the Martin Way Affordable Housing project on Thursday, November 3. According to the board’s staff report, the current work is the second stage of a two-phase project on 111 Pattison St NE. The first phase, completed in 2021, included a five-story residential building and a shelter.
q13fox.com
Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding
SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
The Suburban Times
More signal cabinets wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Fall colors have made their way to Puyallup, and so have a new round of signal cabinet wraps. The new signal cabinet wraps have just been installed at various locations around town. The first wrap, at Bradley Lake Park is by Kelly Loney. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
q13fox.com
WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
KING-5
2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties
Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Driver With 14 Passengers Crashes Van Into Tree, State Patrol Says
A 24-year-old Aberdeen man faces a possible charge of negligent driving after he crashed a van with 14 passengers into a tree in Cowlitz County, according to Washington State Patrol. Several of the 14 passengers, all of whom are men from El Salvador, were hurt in the wreck. About 6:40...
