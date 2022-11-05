Read full article on original website
Related
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at Baylor
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started on football, I’d like to congratulate Coach (Jeff) Mittie on win No. 600 last night. What a great, remarkable career that Jeff has had, and he's been a great supporter of mine and our football program. So excited for Jeff to be able to get 600. Then, I congratulate Coach (Jerome) Tang on the first of many wins here. Excited for Coach Tang, his staff, his players to get started last night, and he's been a great supporter of ours as well. So, good start by men's and women's basketball, and best of luck to them as they continue early on with their seasons.
247Sports
Kansas State vs. UTRGV: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
Kansas State (0-0) will officially open the Jerome Tang era on Monday night, as the Wildcats host UTRGV (0-0) in the second game of men’s and women’s doubleheader at 8 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. This will be the fourth all-time meeting (1986, 2001, 2002) between K-State and UTRVG, including the third at Bramlage Coliseum.
Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
Riley County Arrest Report November 7
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KELLI JO MARIE SAVALOJA, 39, Wamego, Theft of property lost or mislaid; Value less than $1,000; All other larceny; Bond $2,500. FRANCES ISABELL...
Car involved in crash, catches fire hours later in Riley Co.
According to the Riley County Police Department, around 9:00 p.m. Friday, November 4th, emergency crews were called out to the area of Stockdale Cove on the report of a crash. When crews arrived on scene they found a two-vehicle crash involving a vehicle colliding with a car parked along the side of the road.
Manhattan teen injured after car travels into ditch
RILEY COUNTY—A teen driver was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Riley County. A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ethan Bryant, 16, Manhattan, traveled through the t-intersection on Calvary as it met Welsh Road near Riley and into the ditch, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Shawnee Co. resident robbed at gunpoint, looking for 2 suspects
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint. The resident said he did not recognize […]
1350kman.com
Under new counsel, Iacobellis to return to court in January to withdraw plea
A former Manhattan restaurant owner charged with more than two dozen sex crimes now looks to a January court appearance after appearing virtually for a status hearing Monday in Riley County District Court. 63-year-old Robert Iacobellis is accused of 27 counts of sexual assault and rape by four different people,...
1350kman.com
Nov. 21 hearing set to decide on trial for Manhattan man accused in ex-wife’s death
A Manhattan man accused of killing his ex-wife is potentially looking at a Summer 2023 trial, appearing from jail in Riley County District Court Monday. Kamahl Bobian is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shanell Bobian, also facing charges of violation of a protective order and aggravated burglary. He’s accused of killing Shanell in September 2021, and faces life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 50 years.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0