Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Liljegren, Robertson & Losing Samsonov
Injuries and early season losses have dominated the headlines for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their slow starts have defined their first 12 games, having trailed in 10 of those 12 games to open up their 2022-23 campaign. While some players have stepped up and had significant starts to the season,...
Potential Trade Ideas To Send Jack Campbell Back To Maple Leafs
Let me start by saying I don’t believe the Edmonton Oilers should try to trade Jack Campbell. There are multiple reasons doing so is a terrible idea, but, after a rough start to the season, (and his career with the Oilers’ franchise) plus the unfortunate injury situation in Toronto where that team badly needs a goaltender, it would make sense that some fans in Toronto might be calling for Campbell to “come back home.”
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Pile Up Again, Coyle, Krejci & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. As the calendar turned to November last week, the Boston Bruins continued their...
3 New Predators Behind Team’s Turnaround
The five-game West Coast road trip did not start well for the Nashville Predators. However, after a lackluster 7-4 thumping at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Predators rebounded for big wins against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. The recent two victories inch the Predators closer to the .500 mark after going 1-5-1 after their two victories to open the season.
Avalanche Need to Look to AHL Eagles for Bottom-6 Help
Five of the Colorado Avalanche’s top six forwards are off to a tremendous start. Nathan MacKinnon has 19 points in 11 games, and six times in the young season he has tallied multi-point efforts. Mikko Rantanen’s seven goals in 10 games are tied for 12th in the league, and even Valeri Nichushkin, sidelined for the last four games with a lower-body injury, has five power-play goals, which is tied for second in the league. Evan Rodrigues and Artturi Lehkonen are off to strong starts as well.
3 Big-Name NHL Netminders Maple Leafs Should Avoid Pursuing
It’s far from ideal for any organization to be cornered into relying on goaltending support from anyone other than those they positioned as their No. 1 and No. 2 heading into the season. Yet, that’s precisely where the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs currently find themselves, with both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov now sidelined.
Blackhawks Should Target These 3 Oilers in Toews Trade
While speaking on his 32 Thoughts podcast last month (Oct. 11), Elliotte Friedman brought up the prospect of the Chicago Blackhawks trading Jonathan Toews to the Edmonton Oilers. Financially, it naturally would be challenging, as the longtime captain carries a $10.5 million cap hit. However, if general manager (GM) Ken Holland got creative, there certainly could be a match there. If the Blackhawks and a third team helped retain a significant portion of Toews’ salary, it could work if the Oilers also sent at least one player the other way. Challenging, yes, but it’s not entirely impossible.
7 Potential Inductees For Canucks Ring of Honour
The Vancouver Canucks, like many teams in sports, have a Ring of Honour dedicated to players who helped shape the franchise. The Canucks have inducted seven names so far, including the team’s first captain Orland Kurtenbach and, most recently, “the dragon slayer” Alex Burrows. After Kevin Bieksa signed a one-day contract to retire with Vancouver, the debate once again started up about who should be the next person inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour. Here are seven candidates that could be considered.
4 Takeaways From Sharks’ Frustrating Homestand
The San Jose Sharks took five out of a possible 12 points, providing mixed insights on their recent six-game home stand. That is to say, as unsuccessful as it was, it could’ve been much worse, as encouraging performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers were a breath of fresh air from their 0-5 start to the season. With a plethora of good habits mingled with even more bad, here are my observations from the Sharks’ 1-2-3 record on the homestand.
3 Chicago Blackhawks Trading Partners for Andreas Athanasiou
After an impressive start to the 2022-23 season, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled of late, losing five of their last six games. That, of course, isn’t a major surprise, as their management group made it clear this offseason that they were entering a full-fledged rebuild, trading players like Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach for future assets.
Bruins’ Ullmark Has Been Crucial to Team’s Success
It’s fair to say that the Boston Bruins have arguably the best goaltending tandem in the entire NHL. If it isn’t the very best, it’s certainly in the discussion with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman both possessing starter-quality abilities. Two of the most important parts of having such a strong duo in the crease is the fact that both can keep the other fresh and if one happens to be struggling, the other can carry the load in the interim.
Maple Leafs Good News Story of the Year: Rodion Amirov
On the heels of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ good news/bad news night, with a great win over the Boston Bruins accompanied by the bad news that Ilya Samsonov would be down with a knee injury for gosh knows how long, there’s some space in the Maple Leafs’ world for a little good news.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Holl, Robertson, Malgin & Nylander
What a change in mood (and fortunes) the Toronto Maple Leafs experienced within a week. Limping home from mirror Saturday/Sunday quick turnarounds that, during the first, they lost 4-2 to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and the next night lost 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks, the team’s fortunes looked down.
Will a $3 Million Middle-Six Winger Get Traded By Oilers?
There comes a point in time when being a hard-working member of the team isn’t good enough. There’s the theory that hard work eventually pays off, and in most cases that is true, but how long does a team like the Edmonton Oilers — a team in win-now mode — wait if the results matter as much or more than the effort level?
Rangers’ Gauthier & Blais Could Prove Pivotal to Team’s Fortunes
The New York Rangers received a wake-up call in their last game, a 5-2 home loss to the scorching-hot Boston Bruins on Thursday that drove home the point that the Blueshirts aren’t where they need to be if they want to take the next step this season and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
Sharks’ 3 Trade Targets During the 2022-23 Season
The San Jose Sharks are having a confusing season. Despite several games where they have played above expectations, they have consistently fallen flat in the late periods. This has led to several games ending in overtime – often in the opposition’s favor – when they should have gone the Sharks’ way. With the future of their season now in question, it might be time to shake up the roster.
Devils’ Resilience Key to Perfect Western Canada Road Trip
The New Jersey Devils are finally returning home after eight days on the road. The club made a big statement by sweeping their three-game Western Canada road trip and pushing their record to 9-3-0. Every season a certain theme or mantra emerges that fans will repeatedly hear from both the...
Oilers Fans Hoping Off-Ice Success Can Turn Into Stanley Cup
It seems like most of the news surrounding the Edmonton Oilers during the 2022-23 season has been positive. The team has been playing well in the first month and is among the leaders in the Western Conference. Things are looking very good off the ice as well. A recent tweet by Sportico revealed that the Oilers are now worth $1.29 billion and rank No. 8 overall in the NHL in terms of value.
Stars’ Scoring Depth a Key to Prolonged Success
The difference between a good and great team in the NHL depends on a handful of attributes. Of course, goaltending plays a significant role, but it is not the only quality necessary to describe a Stanley Cup contender. One may also highlight a commitment to defense and the capability to play a hard-nosed, physical style of hockey. However, another critical characteristic exists in the NHL’s recent champions. For an organization to experience prolonged success, it must possess scoring depth, receiving production from all four lines as well as the defensemen.
3 Potential Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets as Goalie Search Begins
The Toronto Maple Leafs have quickly become desperate for a goaltender. This comes after an offseason where general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas felt reasonably secure with his tandem approach, by signing Ilya Samsonov and acquiring Matt Murray. First Murray went down, and now Samsonov, and even though Murray is set...
