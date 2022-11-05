‘Bargain mansion’ for sale is turning heads on TikTok. ‘Hauntings give it character’

A house with remarkable wood details has landed on the real estate market in Cincinnati, Ohio, for $250,000 , and even caught the eye of a popular TikTok page.

The seven-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence was built in 1911 and has a little bit of a “haunting” vibe (but there’s no evidence of any otherworldly spirits stalking the property – at least not in listing), but is overall quite appealing for those looking for a fixer-upper project.

“Opportunities such as this are - indeed - rare. 19th century entrepreneurs & owners of M.B. Farrin Lumber Co. commissioned Kennedy & Adkins Architects to design this stunning home,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

“The beautiful woodwork, architecturally significant details, generous spaces, expansive grounds, detached carriage garage/house - showcase this turn of the century estate.”

The nearly 7,000-square-foot house was featured on the TikTok page “Houses that are Cool” in a segment the creator called “Bargain mansions” where she explores the listings of large, unique homes that are on the market for a low cost.

“It’s not just haunted, it’s super haunted,” one comment said.

“The inside looks like the house in ‘AHS’ (American Horror Story) season one,” another wrote.

“Oh this is tempting. Incredibly tempting,” someone commented.

“I would love to see photos of it in its prime. Wow,” one person said.

“This area was super prime real estate in its hay day.. has had a real bad reputation but on the rise again,” another noted.

“Hauntings give it character,” someone joked.

“That looks almost like the interior of ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ I’ll take it,” one person said.

The listing is held by Nicholas Motz with Exp Realty .

