Cincinnati, OH

‘Bargain mansion’ for sale is turning heads on TikTok. ‘Hauntings give it character’

By TJ Macias
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A house with remarkable wood details has landed on the real estate market in Cincinnati, Ohio, for $250,000 , and even caught the eye of a popular TikTok page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oVoS_0izrNdXH00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The seven-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence was built in 1911 and has a little bit of a “haunting” vibe (but there’s no evidence of any otherworldly spirits stalking the property – at least not in listing), but is overall quite appealing for those looking for a fixer-upper project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tz1Lu_0izrNdXH00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Opportunities such as this are - indeed - rare. 19th century entrepreneurs & owners of M.B. Farrin Lumber Co. commissioned Kennedy & Adkins Architects to design this stunning home,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTTrB_0izrNdXH00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“The beautiful woodwork, architecturally significant details, generous spaces, expansive grounds, detached carriage garage/house - showcase this turn of the century estate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p95tB_0izrNdXH00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The nearly 7,000-square-foot house was featured on the TikTok page “Houses that are Cool” in a segment the creator called “Bargain mansions” where she explores the listings of large, unique homes that are on the market for a low cost.

“It’s not just haunted, it’s super haunted,” one comment said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHeHr_0izrNdXH00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“The inside looks like the house in ‘AHS’ (American Horror Story) season one,” another wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIBTM_0izrNdXH00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Oh this is tempting. Incredibly tempting,” someone commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjuTG_0izrNdXH00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“I would love to see photos of it in its prime. Wow,” one person said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3CAy_0izrNdXH00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“This area was super prime real estate in its hay day.. has had a real bad reputation but on the rise again,” another noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlyRk_0izrNdXH00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“Hauntings give it character,” someone joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4skw_0izrNdXH00
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

“That looks almost like the interior of ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ I’ll take it,” one person said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371CiZ_0izrNdXH00
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

The listing is held by Nicholas Motz with Exp Realty .

