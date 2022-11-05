Read full article on original website
Boston Bruins Rescind Contract Offer to White Player Who Bullied Disabled Black Classmate
A contract offer has been rescinded after reports surfaced that hockey player, Mitchell Mitchell, allegedly bullied a Black student with developmental disabilities in middle school. According to NHL, th prospect had signed an entry-level contract on Friday with the Boston Bruins before the organization canceled the offer two later. In...
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
The Hockey Writers
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Emerging as Trade Candidates
The Pittsburgh Penguins started the 2022-23 season by securing points in their first five games. Since then, they haven’t won a game in seven tries. From shady goaltending to some early injuries, along with some disappointing starts for a number of players, the Penguins are in need of an early season shakeup after a summer where general manager (GM) Ron Hextall committed to the core of his team for a number of years.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways from Islanders’ Recent Success
Oh, how a week makes all the difference in the early throws of an NHL season. Following a three-game skid resulting in a 2-4-0 record, the New York Islanders now sit at 7-5-0, comfortably in the running for a wild card spot – for the time being. They’ve managed wins against some of the league’s best, quite impressively, and made sure not to play down to teams they knew they should beat outside of a questionable game against the Detroit Red Wings. What changed for the Islanders from week one to week two? Let’s dive into five takeaways from their five-game win streak and how they’ve found success early in the season.
The Hockey Writers
Potential Trade Ideas To Send Jack Campbell Back To Maple Leafs
Let me start by saying I don’t believe the Edmonton Oilers should try to trade Jack Campbell. There are multiple reasons doing so is a terrible idea, but, after a rough start to the season, (and his career with the Oilers’ franchise) plus the unfortunate injury situation in Toronto where that team badly needs a goaltender, it would make sense that some fans in Toronto might be calling for Campbell to “come back home.”
The Hockey Writers
3 New Predators Behind Team’s Turnaround
The five-game West Coast road trip did not start well for the Nashville Predators. However, after a lackluster 7-4 thumping at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Predators rebounded for big wins against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. The recent two victories inch the Predators closer to the .500 mark after going 1-5-1 after their two victories to open the season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Liljegren, Robertson & Losing Samsonov
Injuries and early season losses have dominated the headlines for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their slow starts have defined their first 12 games, having trailed in 10 of those 12 games to open up their 2022-23 campaign. While some players have stepped up and had significant starts to the season,...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Takeaways From 2-1 Loss to the Maple Leafs
All good things eventually come to an end and the Boston Bruins found that out against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night (Nov. 5). Boston saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in the final game of their four-game early season road trip.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Gauthier & Blais Could Prove Pivotal to Team’s Fortunes
The New York Rangers received a wake-up call in their last game, a 5-2 home loss to the scorching-hot Boston Bruins on Thursday that drove home the point that the Blueshirts aren’t where they need to be if they want to take the next step this season and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Need to Look to AHL Eagles for Bottom-6 Help
Five of the Colorado Avalanche’s top six forwards are off to a tremendous start. Nathan MacKinnon has 19 points in 11 games, and six times in the young season he has tallied multi-point efforts. Mikko Rantanen’s seven goals in 10 games are tied for 12th in the league, and even Valeri Nichushkin, sidelined for the last four games with a lower-body injury, has five power-play goals, which is tied for second in the league. Evan Rodrigues and Artturi Lehkonen are off to strong starts as well.
The Hockey Writers
3 Free Agent Goalies the Blackhawks Could Target
The injury bug has hit the Chicago Blackhawks, and no position has been affected more than the goaltenders. Starting goaltender Petr Mrazek was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 23 with a groin strain, and backup goaltender Alex Stalock was placed in concussion protocol on Nov. 1 after a collision with New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas. This led to the Blackhawks recalling Arvid Soderblom from the Rockford Icehogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Chicago also signed Dyan Wells from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL to an NHL contract to be Soderblom’s backup. This is because Rockford’s backup goaltender Jaxson Stauber is in concussion protocol. Yet, on Nov. 5 against the Winnipeg Jets, Soderblom was taken out of the game during the second intermission due to an undisclosed injury, which had Wells making his NHL debut. So now, the goaltending behind Wells is in question.
The Hockey Writers
3 Big-Name NHL Netminders Maple Leafs Should Avoid Pursuing
It’s far from ideal for any organization to be cornered into relying on goaltending support from anyone other than those they positioned as their No. 1 and No. 2 heading into the season. Yet, that’s precisely where the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs currently find themselves, with both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov now sidelined.
The Hockey Writers
7 Potential Inductees For Canucks Ring of Honour
The Vancouver Canucks, like many teams in sports, have a Ring of Honour dedicated to players who helped shape the franchise. The Canucks have inducted seven names so far, including the team’s first captain Orland Kurtenbach and, most recently, “the dragon slayer” Alex Burrows. After Kevin Bieksa signed a one-day contract to retire with Vancouver, the debate once again started up about who should be the next person inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour. Here are seven candidates that could be considered.
The Hockey Writers
3 Chicago Blackhawks Trading Partners for Andreas Athanasiou
After an impressive start to the 2022-23 season, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled of late, losing five of their last six games. That, of course, isn’t a major surprise, as their management group made it clear this offseason that they were entering a full-fledged rebuild, trading players like Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach for future assets.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Sharks’ Frustrating Homestand
The San Jose Sharks took five out of a possible 12 points, providing mixed insights on their recent six-game home stand. That is to say, as unsuccessful as it was, it could’ve been much worse, as encouraging performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers were a breath of fresh air from their 0-5 start to the season. With a plethora of good habits mingled with even more bad, here are my observations from the Sharks’ 1-2-3 record on the homestand.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target These 3 Oilers in Toews Trade
While speaking on his 32 Thoughts podcast last month (Oct. 11), Elliotte Friedman brought up the prospect of the Chicago Blackhawks trading Jonathan Toews to the Edmonton Oilers. Financially, it naturally would be challenging, as the longtime captain carries a $10.5 million cap hit. However, if general manager (GM) Ken Holland got creative, there certainly could be a match there. If the Blackhawks and a third team helped retain a significant portion of Toews’ salary, it could work if the Oilers also sent at least one player the other way. Challenging, yes, but it’s not entirely impossible.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Who Need to Step Up and Start Scoring
The Edmonton Oilers are 7-5 on the season and their offence has been primarily generated by five players. The team has scored 46 goals so far and between Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evander Kane, they’ve scored 35 of them. There will be lulls in the season when the scoring won’t come as easy for this group — much like the game against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 5 — and that’s when it’s important to have secondary scoring.
The Hockey Writers
Stars’ Scoring Depth a Key to Prolonged Success
The difference between a good and great team in the NHL depends on a handful of attributes. Of course, goaltending plays a significant role, but it is not the only quality necessary to describe a Stanley Cup contender. One may also highlight a commitment to defense and the capability to play a hard-nosed, physical style of hockey. However, another critical characteristic exists in the NHL’s recent champions. For an organization to experience prolonged success, it must possess scoring depth, receiving production from all four lines as well as the defensemen.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Penalty Kill & Defence Pulling Team Under
The Edmonton Oilers are 7-6-0 and rank fourth in the Pacific Division. They’ve already had a five-game win streak, but are now on a three-game losing streak. The team has been inconsistent, but three things have remained constant. The first two the Oilers are anchored by have been their penalty kill and defensive play. The other is a positive, their offence.
