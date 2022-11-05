Read full article on original website
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Emerging as Trade Candidates
The Pittsburgh Penguins started the 2022-23 season by securing points in their first five games. Since then, they haven’t won a game in seven tries. From shady goaltending to some early injuries, along with some disappointing starts for a number of players, the Penguins are in need of an early season shakeup after a summer where general manager (GM) Ron Hextall committed to the core of his team for a number of years.
4 Takeaways from Islanders’ Recent Success
Oh, how a week makes all the difference in the early throws of an NHL season. Following a three-game skid resulting in a 2-4-0 record, the New York Islanders now sit at 7-5-0, comfortably in the running for a wild card spot – for the time being. They’ve managed wins against some of the league’s best, quite impressively, and made sure not to play down to teams they knew they should beat outside of a questionable game against the Detroit Red Wings. What changed for the Islanders from week one to week two? Let’s dive into five takeaways from their five-game win streak and how they’ve found success early in the season.
Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Liljegren, Robertson & Losing Samsonov
Injuries and early season losses have dominated the headlines for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their slow starts have defined their first 12 games, having trailed in 10 of those 12 games to open up their 2022-23 campaign. While some players have stepped up and had significant starts to the season,...
3 New Predators Behind Team’s Turnaround
The five-game West Coast road trip did not start well for the Nashville Predators. However, after a lackluster 7-4 thumping at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Predators rebounded for big wins against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. The recent two victories inch the Predators closer to the .500 mark after going 1-5-1 after their two victories to open the season.
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Pile Up Again, Coyle, Krejci & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. As the calendar turned to November last week, the Boston Bruins continued their...
3 Bruins Takeaways From 2-1 Loss to the Maple Leafs
All good things eventually come to an end and the Boston Bruins found that out against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night (Nov. 5). Boston saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in the final game of their four-game early season road trip.
3 Chicago Blackhawks Trading Partners for Andreas Athanasiou
After an impressive start to the 2022-23 season, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled of late, losing five of their last six games. That, of course, isn’t a major surprise, as their management group made it clear this offseason that they were entering a full-fledged rebuild, trading players like Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach for future assets.
Potential Trade Ideas To Send Jack Campbell Back To Maple Leafs
Let me start by saying I don’t believe the Edmonton Oilers should try to trade Jack Campbell. There are multiple reasons doing so is a terrible idea, but, after a rough start to the season, (and his career with the Oilers’ franchise) plus the unfortunate injury situation in Toronto where that team badly needs a goaltender, it would make sense that some fans in Toronto might be calling for Campbell to “come back home.”
4 Canadiens Players Who Could Be Traded Soon
With Joel Edmundson returning to the lineup, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a challenging situation roster-wise. Fortunately for them, Evgenii Dadonov was put on injured reserve (IR) with a virus on the day Edmundson was activated for play, temporarily giving the Habs some space. However, Dadonov is due back next week, and to keep the team at the 23-man maximum, a move will have to be made – Montreal would prefer a trade than to send a young player to the Laval Rocket. Here is a look at some Canadiens players that could be moved within the next week or so.
Bruins’ Ullmark Has Been Crucial to Team’s Success
It’s fair to say that the Boston Bruins have arguably the best goaltending tandem in the entire NHL. If it isn’t the very best, it’s certainly in the discussion with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman both possessing starter-quality abilities. Two of the most important parts of having such a strong duo in the crease is the fact that both can keep the other fresh and if one happens to be struggling, the other can carry the load in the interim.
7 Potential Inductees For Canucks Ring of Honour
The Vancouver Canucks, like many teams in sports, have a Ring of Honour dedicated to players who helped shape the franchise. The Canucks have inducted seven names so far, including the team’s first captain Orland Kurtenbach and, most recently, “the dragon slayer” Alex Burrows. After Kevin Bieksa signed a one-day contract to retire with Vancouver, the debate once again started up about who should be the next person inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour. Here are seven candidates that could be considered.
3 Big-Name NHL Netminders Maple Leafs Should Avoid Pursuing
It’s far from ideal for any organization to be cornered into relying on goaltending support from anyone other than those they positioned as their No. 1 and No. 2 heading into the season. Yet, that’s precisely where the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs currently find themselves, with both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov now sidelined.
Jets Weekly: Heinola, Connor & Hellebuyck’s Vezina Case
Welcome to the fifth installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets haven’t lost in regulation since Oct. 22, and it seems as though...
4 Oilers Who Need to Step Up and Start Scoring
The Edmonton Oilers are 7-5 on the season and their offence has been primarily generated by five players. The team has scored 46 goals so far and between Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evander Kane, they’ve scored 35 of them. There will be lulls in the season when the scoring won’t come as easy for this group — much like the game against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 5 — and that’s when it’s important to have secondary scoring.
Will a $3 Million Middle-Six Winger Get Traded By Oilers?
There comes a point in time when being a hard-working member of the team isn’t good enough. There’s the theory that hard work eventually pays off, and in most cases that is true, but how long does a team like the Edmonton Oilers — a team in win-now mode — wait if the results matter as much or more than the effort level?
Blackhawks Should Target These 3 Oilers in Toews Trade
While speaking on his 32 Thoughts podcast last month (Oct. 11), Elliotte Friedman brought up the prospect of the Chicago Blackhawks trading Jonathan Toews to the Edmonton Oilers. Financially, it naturally would be challenging, as the longtime captain carries a $10.5 million cap hit. However, if general manager (GM) Ken Holland got creative, there certainly could be a match there. If the Blackhawks and a third team helped retain a significant portion of Toews’ salary, it could work if the Oilers also sent at least one player the other way. Challenging, yes, but it’s not entirely impossible.
4 Takeaways From Sharks’ Frustrating Homestand
The San Jose Sharks took five out of a possible 12 points, providing mixed insights on their recent six-game home stand. That is to say, as unsuccessful as it was, it could’ve been much worse, as encouraging performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers were a breath of fresh air from their 0-5 start to the season. With a plethora of good habits mingled with even more bad, here are my observations from the Sharks’ 1-2-3 record on the homestand.
Rangers’ Gauthier & Blais Could Prove Pivotal to Team’s Fortunes
The New York Rangers received a wake-up call in their last game, a 5-2 home loss to the scorching-hot Boston Bruins on Thursday that drove home the point that the Blueshirts aren’t where they need to be if they want to take the next step this season and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Sharks
In today’s NHL news and rumors, the Edmonton Oilers are coming off of a pretty defeating loss to the Dallas Stars and a close loss where they fell apart in the final minutes versus New Jersey. Are there changes coming in Edmonton? Meanwhile, what is happening in Vancouver with the Canucks and Bo Horvat?
