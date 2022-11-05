Read full article on original website
Titans start rookie Willis at QB vs. Chiefs as Tannehill nurses ankle injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to an ankle injury, the team announced. Rookie Malik Willis made his second career start versus Kansas City. Willis attempted only 10 passes last week while helping Tennessee beat the Houston Texans. The third-round pick also added 12 yards on the ground.
Report: Rams offered two 1st-rounders, 2nd-rounder for Panthers' Burns
The NFL trade deadline almost had another blockbuster deal. The Los Angeles Rams offered two first-round draft picks and a second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for pass-rusher Brian Burns, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, Carolina reportedly rebuffed the NFC West club's offer. It was previously reported that the...
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short...
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 10, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup: Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, Romeo...
Report: Colts' Saturday to name Parks Frazier offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is expected to name pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier as the team's new offensive play-caller, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Colts also considered quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich for the position, a source told ESPN's Stephen Holder. Milanovich served...
Report: Packers pursued Waller, Claypool, Moore ahead of trade deadline
Despite a lack of activity, the Green Bay Packers reportedly tried to make a splash at the trade deadline. The Packers aggressively pursued a move for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller in the lead-up to Tuesday's cutoff, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Green Bay...
Irsay: 'Absurd' to think Colts are tanking rest of season
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was candid when addressing the belief that the team will tank for the remainder of the season. "It’s the most absurd thing in the world that we would be tanking games," Irsay said to Fox 59's Mike Chappell. "You think we’re going to tank games? That’s (BS)."
Report: Teams asking NFL to push trade deadline back
Multiple teams reached out to the NFL this week to inquire about pushing back the trade deadline from its current spot after Week 8 to after either Week 10 or Week 12, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The idea is reportedly set to be discussed at the NFL's general manager...
Colts fire Reich, name former center Jeff Saturday as interim coach
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich and named former center Jeff Saturday as interim coach Monday following a 3-5-1 start to the season. Reich compiled a 40-33-1 record over four-plus seasons with Indianapolis. The Colts suffered a blowout loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, their third...
Belichick: Colts, Jets recognized our offensive play calls
The New England Patriots' offensive play calls may have become too predictable. Several members of New England's offense said that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was calling out plays before the snap in Sunday's 26-3 win. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick agreed Tuesday when asked whether his team appeared to...
Packers' Gary suffers torn ACL, Doubs reportedly has high ankle sprain
The Green Bay Packers sustained a pair of significant injuries following their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Linebacker Rashan Gary tore his ACL after going down in the third quarter, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday. "It's a tremendous loss," LaFleur told reporters, including Ryan Wood of USA...
Fantasy: Week 10 Rankings - Defenses (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 10.
Report: Allen being evaluated for UCL injury
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves in his elbow, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Allen appeared to be in discomfort after a hit to his throwing arm on the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. He told reporters postgame that he was experiencing elbow pain, though he wasn't overly concerned about it.
Jerry Jones: Odell 'could look pretty good' with Cowboys
Jerry Jones would love seeing Odell Beckham Jr. playing for his Dallas Cowboys. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.
Mitchell reflects on Stamps tenure after playoff loss: 'An amazing ride'
Bo Levi Mitchell almost gave the Calgary Stampeders one last thrill on his way out of town. Mitchell's relief appearance of Jake Maier in Sunday's West Division semifinal against the BC Lions featured a surprise vintage performance from the gunslinger, although it wasn't enough to save his team's season. While he looked more like his old, gunslinging self in the 30-16 loss, the 32-year-old recognized that it was probably his last hurrah in a Stampeders uniform.
Brady becomes 1st NFL player to top 100K passing yards
Tom Brady added another remarkable milestone to his legendary career. With a 15-yard connection to running back Leonard Fournette on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards, including the playoffs. Retired quarterback Drew Brees is the closest player to...
Saturday 'shocked' to get Colts job, Irsay 'glad' new coach lacks experience
Jeff Saturday was as surprised as anyone to learn the Indianapolis Colts picked him to take over as the team's new interim head coach. "Shocked would be an understatement," Saturday told reporters Monday night during his introductory press conference. After firing Frank Reich earlier Monday, the Colts hired Saturday as...
Report: Giants' McKinney breaks hand in ATV accident, expected to miss several weeks
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney is expected to miss several weeks after breaking his hand in an ATV accident during the team's bye week, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "While (on holiday), I joined a group for a guided sightseeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an...
CFP Rankings: Georgia grabs No. 1 spot, TCU breaks into top 4
Georgia moved into the No. 1 overall spot of Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings, while Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU rounded out the top four. The Bulldogs jumped from No. 3 to the top of the rankings after a convincing 27-13 victory over. . The Horned Frogs moved up three...
HEY, WILLIE! TV sports, Ross Chastain, Smokey Yunick and even cornhole is on the table
HEY, WILLIE! Last weekend I was able to watch the World Series, college football, the NFL, NBA, NASCAR playoffs, MLS playoffs, NHL, boxing, MMA and PGA golf. These were all on basic cable and it boggles my mind to see the big contracts TV pays out while still having to compete with Pay-Per-View, Amazon Prime,...
