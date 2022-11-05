Bo Levi Mitchell almost gave the Calgary Stampeders one last thrill on his way out of town. Mitchell's relief appearance of Jake Maier in Sunday's West Division semifinal against the BC Lions featured a surprise vintage performance from the gunslinger, although it wasn't enough to save his team's season. While he looked more like his old, gunslinging self in the 30-16 loss, the 32-year-old recognized that it was probably his last hurrah in a Stampeders uniform.

