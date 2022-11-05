Wyoming adds jobs, still not at full COVID-19 pandemic recovery

CHEYENNE – Wyoming continues adding jobs, just not enough to completely recover from losses incurred during a much earlier period of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, newly released state figures show.

From the second quarter of last year to 2022's same quarter, Wyoming added 5,118 jobs, a gain of 1.9% to a total of more than 272,000, one of the newly posted online charts shows . Payrolls rose by a much greater portion, up 8.3% to some $3.7 billion.

"Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels," noted an email Friday from the Department of Workforce Services' Research and Planning office. "Total employment in second quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,300 jobs from second quarter 2019."

What Wyoming employers paid their staff grew by a much larger portion than total employment, amid high inflation.

"I think inflation is clearly part of the answer" to the gap between the jobs and payroll gains, wrote senior economist David Bullard in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "Another part is strong growth in the mining industry (including oil & gas)."

From April through June, the mining, oil and gas sector added some 1,594 positions, an 11% gain to a total of just over 16,000, per the newly issued data contained in another online chart . That's down from close to 20,000 mining workers in the first quarter of 2020, mostly before the pandemic started drastically impacting the U.S.; the last quarter of 2019 had more than 20,000.

Other big gainers of employees year-over-year in the second quarter were leisure and hospitality, a 4.1% increase; retail trade, up 2.8%, and "professional & business services," with a 3.8% rise. Retail trade employed some 30,000-plus people in the state, a gain of about 7% from the first quarter of 2020.

In his email to the WTE, Bullard noted some specific sectors had rising payrolls. The mining/energy industry also "was the largest contributor to total payroll growth," he pointed out. And "the largest job growth was in mining (a very high-paying sector). So, we are adding jobs in a very high paying part of the economy and this raises the overall payroll."

Some government and related employers had fewer workers in this year's second quarter than they had a year earlier. State government shed 2.7% of its positions, for just over 12,000 people total, for instance. Local government, including public schools, colleges and hospitals, lost fewer than 1% of posts, falling to a recent total of some 45,000.

In Laramie County, some 173 jobs were lost over the year-long period through this past June. The statistics show that was a decline of well under a percent, to just over 46,000 people total.

Even though the county shed positions, its total payroll rose by 5.5%, the agency's news release said. "The largest job losses occurred in administrative and waste services (-383 jobs), and employment also fell in state government, construction, federal government, and transportation & warehousing. Job gains were seen in accommodation & food services, professional & technical services, wholesale trade, and finance & insurance."