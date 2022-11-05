ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming adds jobs, still not at full COVID-19 pandemic recovery

By By Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ufc1L_0izrNA8K00

CHEYENNE – Wyoming continues adding jobs, just not enough to completely recover from losses incurred during a much earlier period of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, newly released state figures show.

From the second quarter of last year to 2022's same quarter, Wyoming added 5,118 jobs, a gain of 1.9% to a total of more than 272,000, one of the newly posted online charts shows . Payrolls rose by a much greater portion, up 8.3% to some $3.7 billion.

"Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels," noted an email Friday from the Department of Workforce Services' Research and Planning office. "Total employment in second quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,300 jobs from second quarter 2019."

What Wyoming employers paid their staff grew by a much larger portion than total employment, amid high inflation.

"I think inflation is clearly part of the answer" to the gap between the jobs and payroll gains, wrote senior economist David Bullard in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "Another part is strong growth in the mining industry (including oil & gas)."

From April through June, the mining, oil and gas sector added some 1,594 positions, an 11% gain to a total of just over 16,000, per the newly issued data contained in another online chart . That's down from close to 20,000 mining workers in the first quarter of 2020, mostly before the pandemic started drastically impacting the U.S.; the last quarter of 2019 had more than 20,000.

Other big gainers of employees year-over-year in the second quarter were leisure and hospitality, a 4.1% increase; retail trade, up 2.8%, and "professional & business services," with a 3.8% rise. Retail trade employed some 30,000-plus people in the state, a gain of about 7% from the first quarter of 2020.

In his email to the WTE, Bullard noted some specific sectors had rising payrolls. The mining/energy industry also "was the largest contributor to total payroll growth," he pointed out. And "the largest job growth was in mining (a very high-paying sector). So, we are adding jobs in a very high paying part of the economy and this raises the overall payroll."

Some government and related employers had fewer workers in this year's second quarter than they had a year earlier. State government shed 2.7% of its positions, for just over 12,000 people total, for instance. Local government, including public schools, colleges and hospitals, lost fewer than 1% of posts, falling to a recent total of some 45,000.

In Laramie County, some 173 jobs were lost over the year-long period through this past June. The statistics show that was a decline of well under a percent, to just over 46,000 people total.

Even though the county shed positions, its total payroll rose by 5.5%, the agency's news release said. "The largest job losses occurred in administrative and waste services (-383 jobs), and employment also fell in state government, construction, federal government, and transportation & warehousing. Job gains were seen in accommodation & food services, professional & technical services, wholesale trade, and finance & insurance."

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Megan Degenfelder Wins Race for Wyoming Superintendent Of Public Instruction

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Megan Degenfelder is Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. A sixth-generation Wyomingite and the state’s Republican nominee, Degenfelder beat Democratic opponent Sergio Maldonado in Tuesday’s general election for the seat. In January she will replace governor-appointed Superintendent Brian Schroeder, whom she beat in the Aug. 16 primary election.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming’s Next Secretary Of State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Gray is Wyoming’s next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

California Sells $2 Billion Powerball Winner; Wyoming Shut Out Again

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cowboy State has again been shut out of a major national lottery jackpot, dashing the hopes of thousands of Wyomingites who’ve been sharing their not-so-serious hopes online that they could skip work Tuesday after a ticket sold in California won a record Powerball prize estimated at $2.04 billion.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

The Move To Re-Route Interstate 80 Has Hit A Roadblock Because Of The $12.6 Billion Price Tag

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, particularly around the areas of Walcott Junction and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, is beyond treacherous in the winter. Strong winds and snow accumulation force that section of busy interstate into frequent closures during the winter.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Republicans Win All Wyoming Elected State Offices In 2022

On top of Governor Mark Gordon winning his re-election bid, Wyoming Republicans also won the other elected State Offices. Chuck Gray (Secretary of State), Curt Meier (State Treasurer) and Kristi Racines (State Auditor) all ran unopposed in the November General Election after winning in the August primary. Megan Degenfelder of...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming Department of Corrections appoints new Prison Division Administrator

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Corrections has announced the appointment of Scott Abbott as the new Prison Division Administrator. “I’m pleased to promote a Wyoming native to this important position. I have learned to respect and appreciate his thoughts, experiences, and input,” director Daniel Shannon said in a WDOC release.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rez District Incumbent Spent Campaign Money For Clothing, Necklace, Haircut

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Clothing, necklace and a haircut are among the campaign expenditures of a sitting member of the Wyoming House of Representatives vying for reelection. Andi LeBeau, the incumbent and Democratic nominee for House District 33 in the Wyoming Legislature, said these expenditures...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast

Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers

The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Hageman Votes, Predicts Tuesday’s Midterm Election Is ‘Going To Be Big’ For Republicans

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Walking out of the polling center at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive in Cheyenne, draped in a black overcoat and a turquoise scarf tightly wound around her neck Tuesday morning, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman wondered aloud if someone would ask her who she voted for.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Mining Industry Prepares For Potential Rail Strike

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming mining companies are closely watching contract negotiations between the unions and America’s railroad companies. Should a strike happen, layoffs at Wyoming mines are likely. “We’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Travis Deti, executive director for...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Documentary Urges Wyoming’s Wind River Tribes, Others To Assert Their Water Rights

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wes Martel is on a mission. In his role as the Wind River Conservation Associate with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC), Martel serves almost as an intermediary between Native American tribes and local governments, representing tribal interests in a society that has for generations overlooked native rights.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy