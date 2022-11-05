ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA Dems attacking Julie Anderson in Secretary of State race is wrong. It’s also dangerous

By Lisa Keating
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UW1Vi_0izrN7ZO00

Julie Anderson would be an exceptional Secretary of State, following her remarkable track record as the Pierce County Auditor. She has a long list of accomplishments as a public servant for over 20 years with a consistent commitment to equity, access and inclusion. She was one of the first elected officials to join the fight to maintain gender identity protections in Washington and stand up for transgender rights.

Long before my daughter, Stella Keating , became the youngest transgender teen to testify before the United States Senate, Julie Anderson stood alongside us while rights for transgender people in our state were under attack. Few leaders were willing to fight back against the lies and misinformation being spread, especially in the early days. While my family faced great uncertainty, Julie was (and is) an unwavering ally.

The chair of the WA Democratic Party, Tina Podlodowski, is seemingly playing a dangerous game. Under Podlodowski, the state party’s messaging has accused Anderson of being a Republican in sheep’s clothing . They have gone so far as to infer that Anderson is a closeted MAGA agent and sympathizer.

This messaging by the WA Democratic leadership is self-absorbed, at best, because there are actual threats and intimidation tactics targeted at the LGBTQ community and allies being carried out by MAGA-style extremists. Anti-gay and anti-trans bigots have sent bomb threats to children’s hospitals providing gender-affirming care, verbally attacked a gay couple and their children on a train, a donut shop in Oklahoma was fire bombed days ago for hosting a drag show, and 31 white nationalist were arrested a block away from a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene in riot gear, five of whom are Washington residents. LGBTQ allies are being accused of pedophilia and being groomers, too.

The behavior of the WA Dems tells me that winning by sacrificing the safety of its own base is acceptable collateral damage. The threat LGBTQ people face is real and more volatile today than in recent history, which is why it is unconscionable that the WA Dems would make false characterizations regardless of this reality.

Anderson’s choice to run as a nonpartisan candidate aligns with the reaction election officials openly voiced following the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Election officials pleaded with Americans to not spread misinformation about fair election processes, like the elections Anderson has overseen in Pierce County since 2009. These professionals begged us, as American citizens, to stop spreading damaging lies about voting in order to protect democracy. Somehow, the WA Democratic Party and Podlodowski have either forgotten this piece of history or are blatantly disregarding it for ultra-partisan politics.

The criticisms about her attending Republican events is not taking into consideration of what it means to be a nonpartisan candidate. It takes discipline to engage with all voters, not just the ones you agree with. The integrity and commitment to the importance of de-escalating partisan politics from secure elections is something to be revered. While Anderson has attended GOP events, she also stood on stage at Tacoma Pride, and the Walk for Reconciliation Against Racism on Oct. 29, hosted by the Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation. Anderson has the skill set to be able to engage with people with a wide range of experiences and beliefs.

I became an elected official, in a nonpartisan position on the Tacoma School Board. Throughout my campaign, I focused on what my priorities were and how I would serve. I spoke with voters to listen to their concerns and desires. Yes, even I spoke to voters with multiple political views. I explained that as a city wide elected official, it was my responsibility to represent all constituents, not just the ones who share my views. It’s precisely what Anderson has done since the moment she declared her candidacy.

I was elected just before a global pandemic swept us off our feet. I had less than three months on the job before this crisis was thrust onto me, my fellow colleagues and all elected positions. Serving in a nonpartisan role gave me a focus on the immediate need of governing. When it comes to governing, the need for nonpartisan roles is essential.

Anderson has been an exceptional county auditor, public servant and leader with an outstanding record on advancing the rights, equity and protections of all residents she serves.

That is why I am voting for Anderson for Secretary of State by November 8.

Lisa Keating is a member of the Tacoma School Board and a national LGBTQ youth and family advocate.

Comments / 47

Walt Rice
3d ago

liberals want to change this country into a socialist country and that has never been successful unless your a politician

Reply(10)
19
Lisa Brumond
3d ago

Blue has gotta go!!! Time to make them stand down and actually get some balance in this state.

Reply(3)
26
think for yourself
3d ago

did you expect the Democrats to show any type of class they have no morals not even dignity

Reply(1)
18
Related
MyNorthwest.com

WA party officials feeling confident about Election Day vote

From control of Congress to moving the needle on the balance of power in Olympia, there is much at stake this Election Day. “I would say [we are feeling] cautiously optimistic,” State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich said. “We’ve got a lot of momentum. We’re certainly seeing momentum across the country, the big question is [if] that going to translate here in Washington state.”
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Don’t fall for state Dems last-minute ‘reverse psychology’

For more than a decade, Washington State Democratic Party chairperson Tina Podlodowski has refused nearly 20 invitations to come on The Dori Monson Show and talk politics. That’s why it raised antennae for Monson when Podlodowski asked to come on his show just hours before Tuesday’s general election. Her message: To urge voters “not” to write in candidate Brad Klippert for secretary of state.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

LISTEN: Ten years of legal marijuana in Washington state

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: November 2022 marks ten years since Washington voters legalized recreational marijuana. But it still remains illegal under federal law. What has the state learned in the last decade? And what remains when it comes to policy reform? Northwest Newsradio's Ryan Harris helps us take an in-depth look at how Initiative 502 changed Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

Midterms live updates for Washington state

Welcome to KNKX’s Election 2022 live blog. 👇 Below you'll find local election updates and highlights from NPR's election coverage. 🗳 View live election results for key contests in Washington. First results will be posted at 8:15 p.m. and be updated daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Pierce County 2022 election results

Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Pierce County. The key races include county positions such as the Pierce County prosecutor, attorney and council districts 1, 5 and 7, as well as federal and state legislative races, including U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 6, 8, and 10, and secretary of state.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR
KING-5

2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties

Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
MASON COUNTY, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties

Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
7K+
Followers
300
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy