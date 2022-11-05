WA Dems attacking Julie Anderson in Secretary of State race is wrong. It’s also dangerous

Julie Anderson would be an exceptional Secretary of State, following her remarkable track record as the Pierce County Auditor. She has a long list of accomplishments as a public servant for over 20 years with a consistent commitment to equity, access and inclusion. She was one of the first elected officials to join the fight to maintain gender identity protections in Washington and stand up for transgender rights.

Long before my daughter, Stella Keating , became the youngest transgender teen to testify before the United States Senate, Julie Anderson stood alongside us while rights for transgender people in our state were under attack. Few leaders were willing to fight back against the lies and misinformation being spread, especially in the early days. While my family faced great uncertainty, Julie was (and is) an unwavering ally.

The chair of the WA Democratic Party, Tina Podlodowski, is seemingly playing a dangerous game. Under Podlodowski, the state party’s messaging has accused Anderson of being a Republican in sheep’s clothing . They have gone so far as to infer that Anderson is a closeted MAGA agent and sympathizer.

This messaging by the WA Democratic leadership is self-absorbed, at best, because there are actual threats and intimidation tactics targeted at the LGBTQ community and allies being carried out by MAGA-style extremists. Anti-gay and anti-trans bigots have sent bomb threats to children’s hospitals providing gender-affirming care, verbally attacked a gay couple and their children on a train, a donut shop in Oklahoma was fire bombed days ago for hosting a drag show, and 31 white nationalist were arrested a block away from a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene in riot gear, five of whom are Washington residents. LGBTQ allies are being accused of pedophilia and being groomers, too.

The behavior of the WA Dems tells me that winning by sacrificing the safety of its own base is acceptable collateral damage. The threat LGBTQ people face is real and more volatile today than in recent history, which is why it is unconscionable that the WA Dems would make false characterizations regardless of this reality.

Anderson’s choice to run as a nonpartisan candidate aligns with the reaction election officials openly voiced following the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Election officials pleaded with Americans to not spread misinformation about fair election processes, like the elections Anderson has overseen in Pierce County since 2009. These professionals begged us, as American citizens, to stop spreading damaging lies about voting in order to protect democracy. Somehow, the WA Democratic Party and Podlodowski have either forgotten this piece of history or are blatantly disregarding it for ultra-partisan politics.

The criticisms about her attending Republican events is not taking into consideration of what it means to be a nonpartisan candidate. It takes discipline to engage with all voters, not just the ones you agree with. The integrity and commitment to the importance of de-escalating partisan politics from secure elections is something to be revered. While Anderson has attended GOP events, she also stood on stage at Tacoma Pride, and the Walk for Reconciliation Against Racism on Oct. 29, hosted by the Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation. Anderson has the skill set to be able to engage with people with a wide range of experiences and beliefs.

I became an elected official, in a nonpartisan position on the Tacoma School Board. Throughout my campaign, I focused on what my priorities were and how I would serve. I spoke with voters to listen to their concerns and desires. Yes, even I spoke to voters with multiple political views. I explained that as a city wide elected official, it was my responsibility to represent all constituents, not just the ones who share my views. It’s precisely what Anderson has done since the moment she declared her candidacy.

I was elected just before a global pandemic swept us off our feet. I had less than three months on the job before this crisis was thrust onto me, my fellow colleagues and all elected positions. Serving in a nonpartisan role gave me a focus on the immediate need of governing. When it comes to governing, the need for nonpartisan roles is essential.

Anderson has been an exceptional county auditor, public servant and leader with an outstanding record on advancing the rights, equity and protections of all residents she serves.

That is why I am voting for Anderson for Secretary of State by November 8.

Lisa Keating is a member of the Tacoma School Board and a national LGBTQ youth and family advocate.