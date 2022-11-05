ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Slow developing low pressure over the SW Atlantic

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aTdm_0izrMhxY00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0izrMhxY00

*** High rip current risk at NE Fl./SE Ga. area beaches this weekend... increasing impacts - wind, seas/surf, rip currents & rain through next week *** ....

Low pressure over the Caribbean was upgraded Mon. morning to tropical storm Lisa & then to a hurricane early Wed. with a landfall just southwest of Belize City late Wed. afternoon about 5:20pm EDT as a Cat. 1 with winds near 85 mph. Lisa rapidly weakened over land but has now re-emerged over the Bay of Campeche as a tropical depression & will soon dissipate as mid & upper level winds (shear) are strong & there’s a good deal of dry mid & upper level air.

Low pressure will be developing over the SW Atlantic over the next few days & will be a major “weather maker” & talker for at least a week. This will be a long process: slow to develop... may begin as nontropical or subtropical before becoming purely tropical (”Nicole”)... will move erratically but in a general west or southwest direction once established (deeper/stronger).

One thing for sure: there will be an extended period - 5+ days - of strong to very strong onshore flow... rough seas & surf with double digit breakers at the beaches... gusty & - at times - strong winds... rain, heavy at times. It appears *at this time* that the peak of these impacts will be from Tue. through Sat. The exact details remain fuzzy & there will some changes to the forecast as to the exact extent & timing of impacts but there will undoubtedly be significant impacts on the east coast from Florida to at least the Carolina’s. Indications are that the low will eventually drift as far west as the Eastern Gulf of Mexico before feeling the effects & pull of an upper level trough which will then draw the low (tropical system) north &/or northeast late in the week/next weekend.

Stay up to date across all of Fl. & much of the Southeast U.S. coast, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Hispaniola & Cuba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4rXz_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHJcE_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2LbB_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Vgu_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0izrMhxY00

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) along with “bands” of higher moisture near & ahead of fronts - common as we get deeper into autumn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0izrMhxY00

November tropical cyclone origins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yTAS_0izrMhxY00

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through November:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcuXL_0izrMhxY00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0izrMhxY00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0izrMhxY00

2022 names..... “Nicole” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0izrMhxY00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0izrMhxY00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0izrMhxY00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0izrMhxY00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0izrMhxY00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0izrMhxY00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0izrMhxY00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0izrMhxY00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0izrMhxY00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0izrMhxY00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0izrMhxY00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clERP_0izrMhxY00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekwk4_0izrMhxY00

West Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0izrMhxY00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xiu6z_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0izrMhxY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0izrMhxY00

