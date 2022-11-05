Read full article on original website
Related
ChromeOS gets serious about gaming as Steam support enters beta
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gaming on ChromeOS has come a long way over the last decade. What started out as an impossibility — save for anything playable in a browser — has evolved into a cornucopia of options. Not only have Android games and cloud streaming transformed the best Chromebooks into capable methods for playing your favorite new titles, but Steam for ChromeOS has been in the development phase for years now. Today, Steam for Chromebooks is moving into beta, marking another step towards local PC gaming on Google's OS.
Google Play Games for PC is finally here: Download the beta in these regions
It's been nearly a year since Google announced Play Games for PC. Although there are plenty of ways to get your favorite mobile games up and running on Windows — including through Windows 11 itself — an official channel remains a big deal. Throughout 2022, we've watched as the beta program has expanded around the world, adding new countries and allowing any players to sign up. If you've been (not so) patiently waiting in the US, it's finally time to join in on the fun.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
Samsung's latest Good Lock module attempts to one-up WeTransfer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung Good Lock is an essential app for almost all Galaxy smartphone owners, enabling features that are otherwise not available by default. We've seen the addition of innumerable Good Lock modules over the past few years with the company usually dosing them out following the annual One UI software refresh. Samsung is now making another module available for Good Lock users in the form of DropShip, a file transfer app that can send files to practically any device, including Android phones/tablets or iPhones/iPads, and even your laptop.
Amazon Photos gets a big redesign on Android one year after iOS
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Photos might not be the company’s best known service, but it’s a worthy competitor to Google Photos. It offers a similar online backup solution for your images and videos. After a big redesign that hit Amazon Photos on iOS in November 2021, that same new look is now finally arriving on Android, too.
Amazon Music opens up its entire library to every Prime subscriber, with one major catch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. These days, most entertainment requires shelling out for a subscription service. Sure, you can try to skip out on monthly payments through digital purchases of your favorite movies and music, but you're bound to miss out on some compelling exclusives. Instead of ditching your Disney+ subscription — I mean, seriously, have you seen Andor? It's so good — you can save some cash by consolidating some of your payments. If you're a Prime member, Amazon's music service is finally a compelling Spotify alternative, though one big catch remains that might keep you paying.
How to sort by date in Google Sheets
Data is most meaningful when it follows a clear pattern, whether in ascending or descending order of dates, serial numbers, or otherwise. So, it's no surprise that spreadsheet packages like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets have built-in tools to let you arrange your data. We'll show two ways to sort...
Weekend poll: Do you use a cloud gaming service?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's been a few weeks since Google announced its intentions to shutter Stadia early next year, but that doesn't mean cloud gaming as a concept is close to death. While Google's platform — one of the earliest to arrive on the scene — was an unsuccessful attempt for the company to break into gaming, we've seen other services pull it off with more success. And as current-gen consoles remain difficult to buy and modern GPUs continue to rise in price, it's easy to see how the cloud gaming landscape could appeal to plenty of gamers.
Samsung Internet 19 is here and it now plays nicely with Google Chrome
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google Chrome is the best browser for Android, but it is not the only feature-rich option out there. Samsung Internet is another excellent browser that even supports extensions. Like Chrome, the team behind Samsung's browser tests features in the beta channel before rolling them out to the public a couple of months later. In late August, Samsung Internet v19 was released to beta testers with enhanced security against phishing attacks and improved private browsing. Now, the browser is hitting the stable channel, with the most notable addition being able to sync your Google Chrome bookmarks.
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
Honor will reveal its second 2022 flagship phone series this month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever since it parted ways with Huawei, Honor has been trying to grab the attention of potential phone buyers. It already has some decent mid-range phones and plans to take on some of the best foldable phones out there with its own model. But Honor seemingly wants a bigger slice of the flagship pie as it is set to announce a new flagship smartphone later this month — its second high-end phone series for 2022.
Get an HP Chromebook at an impulse-buy price with this unbelievable $79 deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We've seen some of the best Chromebooks go on sale in recent weeks, and that's a situation we're only going to get more of as we start closing in on Black Friday. Our latest deal isn't going to blow your hair back with bleeding-edge specs or performance numbers, but if price is a major concern for you, you're probably not going find anything more affordable than this HP Chromebook on sale at Walmart for just $79.
Samsung Galaxy S23 could go all-in with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has traditionally launched its flagship Galaxy S lineup with both Exynos and Snapdragon chips. The Exynos variant would be sold in Europe and Asia while the Snapdragon model is available in the US and China. However, in recent years, flagship Exynos APs have been notably inferior to Qualcomm's SoC in terms of performance and power efficiency. This significantly impacts real-world use, with Exynos variant users getting a sub-par experience. Following the criticism, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 saw a wider launch in more markets this year. And with the Samsung Galaxy S23 next year, the company could go all-in on Qualcomm's flagship chips.
Samsung has two new Galaxy Watch 5 strap options for you to choose from
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the brand’s latest and greatest smartwatch. Since it doesn’t rely on proprietary mechanisms to attach straps like the Pixel Watch, there are several materials and finishes Watch 5 customers can choose from, right from sophisticated tan leather to colorful silicone straps. Now, Samsung has two fresh additions of its own to the long list of your choices, both of which are metal straps.
Google Pixel Watch could get its first discount as soon as Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google has been offering enhanced trade-in values on the Pixel 7 series in the US since its launch as a way to lure new customers. The trade-in deals are so good that you can get the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 for free if you have a recent flagship Android or iPhone. For the Pixel Watch though, the company has not provided any such attractive offers or discounts. It only bundled the watch as a pre-order offer with the Pixel 7 in select countries, but nothing in the US. This might change when Google Store's Black Friday deals go live next week.
You may need to buy a new Chromecast if you want to try Netflix's new ad-supported plan
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. After months of rumors and speculation, Netflix's ad-supported plan finally launches today. Available for $6.99 per month, it might help the streaming giant gain back some of its lost subscribers. It's a tempting option for anyone capable of putting up with ads and a 720p resolution cap, but if you're still rocking some older hardware, you might want to think twice. Anyone with a non-Google TV Chromecast will need to start looking for a new device.
The best free apps for video calling in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Although in-person interactions remain superior to virtual ones, it's not always feasible. Most users prefer video calling apps on their top Android phones to stay in touch with long-distance relatives and friends. It's also a practical solution for managing and communicating with team members from several regions worldwide.
Samsung DeX: What it is and what you can do
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's easy to forget that today's ordinary smart devices are essentially portable supercomputers. Your smartphone is thousands of times more powerful than the earliest computer model. Still, desktops and laptops have always offered an experience that phones couldn't. Until recently, at least. Samsung DeX has helped Samsung lead the charge for turning smartphones into desktop computers that can do it all.
Google's Black Friday deals knock up to $150 off the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, no trade-in required
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. As we speed toward the end of the year, there's never been a better time to shop for gadgets. Google's no stranger to Black Friday deals, usually offering their latest and greatest phones, earbuds, and more at some truly enticing prices. If you've been hoping to get your hands on some discounted devices, grab your calendar. You only have a week to wait before the holiday shopping season kicks off with some truly incredible deals on phones, Chromecasts, and Nest gear.
Niagara Launcher Pro decouples from Google Play, now on all Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Niagara Launcher may not be as popular as Nova, but it still ranks highly in our list of the best Android launchers of 2022. Its minimalist approach and quality ergonomics make it our go-to launcher for tall or folding phones. Even better, the team behind the app keeps updating it regularly with new features and enhancements. With its latest release, Niagara's Pro version is decoupling from the Google Play Store and going global, allowing Huawei devices and Android phones that ship without Google Play Services to purchase the app. The move will also benefit millions of Android users in China.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0