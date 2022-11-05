Read full article on original website
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
8-year-old boy becomes the youngest person to reach the top of El CapitanMargaret MinnicksColorado Springs, CO
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs is a popular travel destination with many world-renowned attractions like the Garden of the Gods Park, Pikes Peak, the Broadmoor Hotel, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
1037theriver.com
Strange Abandoned Colorado Home Covered in Graffiti Art
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building sits in Colorado's wilderness abandoned and full of graffiti art. Strange Architecture. Beginning with the obvious, based on the style of the building its original...
Some Ghostly Guests Have Never Checked Out of This Colorado Hotel
Colorado's Stanley Hotel has a reputation for being the most haunted hotel in the Centennial State, but several other establishments are also known for their ghostly guests. For example, eerie encounters involving the paranormal have been happening for years at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs. History of the Hotel.
KKTV
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for full results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races. As of 8 p.m., Gov. Jared Polis had proclaimed victory. Also at that time, the Associated...
Video of Snowy Concert at 'Red Rocks' Near Denver Is Just Magical
People at that show got the experience of a lifetime.
KJCT8
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
CBS News
District 49 School Board member posts Hitler quote, Board president responds
A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page. The Falcon 49 School District spans eastern Colorado Springs and several unincorporated areas of El Paso County.
coloradopols.com
Why Republicans Can’t Have Nice Things (Like Election Victories)
The Republican Civil War in Colorado will not pause for elections. While candidates and volunteers were working hard on GOTV efforts this weekend, El Paso County Republicans were busy spending several hours yelling at each other about some other really dumb thing. As Ernest Luning reports for the publication formerly known as the Colorado Statesman:
coloradotimesrecorder.com
The Fall of the El Paso County Republican Party
This Saturday, the last weekend before midterm elections, the El Paso County Republican Party held a special central committee meeting to censure 33 party members, many of whom are current elected officials and candidates for Tuesday’s election. Many of those censured Saturday have also opposed or otherwise run afoul of El Paso County GOP Chair Vickie Tonkins or her slate of FEC United-backed, extremist candidates. Once the flagship county party of the Colorado GOP, the El Paso County Republican Party is a house divided, engaged in what Rep. Dave Williams (R-Co Springs) calls a “civil war,” testing whether that party, or any party so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. The Colorado Times Recorder has compiled nearly two years’ worth of Republican trials, tribulations, goofs, and gaffes to provide much-needed context for Saturday’s censure vote.
KKTV
1 charged in crash that left almost 200 without power
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills Drive and Mulligan Drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage. They were able to get that fire out within an hour, and Colorado Springs Utilities began working to restore power in the area. Power was fully restored by Monday morning.
Man threatened with baseball bat and gun at Colorado Springs hotel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was threatened with a baseball bat and a gun by a man and woman who broke into his hotel room late Saturday night near Downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said officers responded to a hotel in the 1000 block of S. Nevada The post Man threatened with baseball bat and gun at Colorado Springs hotel appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
El Paso County Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for El Paso County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, and El Paso County Sheriff, among others.
KKTV
WATCH: New video from moments after a suspected DUI crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
Colorado Springs annexing 'No Man's Land' gap along West Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs is working to close a gap, nicknamed "No Man's Land," between the existing city boundary and Manitou Springs along West Colorado Avenue. The unincorporated stretch of Colorado Avenue joining the city starts just east of Ridge Road and runs into Manitou's town boundary west of Columbia Road. It's a stretch that serves several aging motels, a liquor store and Amanda's Cantina and Fonda, a popular Mexican restaurant. It also includes a parcel that runs along Fountain Creek.
City planners endorse outdoor amphitheater as proposal heads to Colorado Springs Planning Commission
City planners have recommended approval of an 8,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side, which the City Planning Commission will review this week during a meeting expected to pit the project's developer against nearby residents who worry the venue would create noise, parking and traffic headaches for their neighborhoods.
Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs late Sunday. At 11 p.m., police said they responded to the 7000 block of Rangewood Dr. for a "carjacking involving a gun." At the scene, police said they learned that an armed suspect with a handgun approached a parked The post Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
The Living Rose Wellness dispensary in Colorado SpringsGoogle Maps. (Colorado Springs, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in a Colorado Springs dispensary.
Victim identified in fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs' Dorchester Park
The victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday at Dorchester Park has been identified as 35-year-old Bradly Miller, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday. The incident was first reported around 7:15 p.m., when police responded to the park south of downtown. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially announce...
