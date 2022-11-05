ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

1037theriver.com

Strange Abandoned Colorado Home Covered in Graffiti Art

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building sits in Colorado's wilderness abandoned and full of graffiti art. Strange Architecture. Beginning with the obvious, based on the style of the building its original...
KJCT8

Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
coloradopols.com

Why Republicans Can’t Have Nice Things (Like Election Victories)

The Republican Civil War in Colorado will not pause for elections. While candidates and volunteers were working hard on GOTV efforts this weekend, El Paso County Republicans were busy spending several hours yelling at each other about some other really dumb thing. As Ernest Luning reports for the publication formerly known as the Colorado Statesman:
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Fall of the El Paso County Republican Party

This Saturday, the last weekend before midterm elections, the El Paso County Republican Party held a special central committee meeting to censure 33 party members, many of whom are current elected officials and candidates for Tuesday’s election. Many of those censured Saturday have also opposed or otherwise run afoul of El Paso County GOP Chair Vickie Tonkins or her slate of FEC United-backed, extremist candidates. Once the flagship county party of the Colorado GOP, the El Paso County Republican Party is a house divided, engaged in what Rep. Dave Williams (R-Co Springs) calls a “civil war,” testing whether that party, or any party so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. The Colorado Times Recorder has compiled nearly two years’ worth of Republican trials, tribulations, goofs, and gaffes to provide much-needed context for Saturday’s censure vote.
KKTV

1 charged in crash that left almost 200 without power

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills Drive and Mulligan Drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage. They were able to get that fire out within an hour, and Colorado Springs Utilities began working to restore power in the area. Power was fully restored by Monday morning.
KRDO News Channel 13

Man threatened with baseball bat and gun at Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was threatened with a baseball bat and a gun by a man and woman who broke into his hotel room late Saturday night near Downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said officers responded to a hotel in the 1000 block of S. Nevada The post Man threatened with baseball bat and gun at Colorado Springs hotel appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com

El Paso County Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for El Paso County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, and El Paso County Sheriff, among others.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs annexing 'No Man's Land' gap along West Colorado Avenue

Colorado Springs is working to close a gap, nicknamed "No Man's Land," between the existing city boundary and Manitou Springs along West Colorado Avenue. The unincorporated stretch of Colorado Avenue joining the city starts just east of Ridge Road and runs into Manitou's town boundary west of Columbia Road. It's a stretch that serves several aging motels, a liquor store and Amanda's Cantina and Fonda, a popular Mexican restaurant. It also includes a parcel that runs along Fountain Creek.
OutThere Colorado

City planners endorse outdoor amphitheater as proposal heads to Colorado Springs Planning Commission

City planners have recommended approval of an 8,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side, which the City Planning Commission will review this week during a meeting expected to pit the project's developer against nearby residents who worry the venue would create noise, parking and traffic headaches for their neighborhoods.
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs late Sunday. At 11 p.m., police said they responded to the 7000 block of Rangewood Dr. for a "carjacking involving a gun." At the scene, police said they learned that an armed suspect with a handgun approached a parked The post Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
