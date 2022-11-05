ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Miyan Williams in for Ohio State at Northwestern

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioJ7x_0izrKnBU00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams went down with an injury in the first half against Penn State and did not return but he’ll be available against Northwestern while TreVeyon Henderson will miss the game.

Henderson scored a 41-yard rushing touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 23-21 in the fourth quarter against the Nittany Lions. That rush accounted for nearly half of OSU’s yards on the ground as they only mustered 98 yards in the 13-point win.

When Ohio State plays Northwestern: Things to know about Saturday’s game

Buckeye receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be out once again as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury that’s prevented him from playing in five games and only allowed him to play a limited role in three other games.

Meanwhile, starting cornerback Cam Brown will miss another game giving Jordan Hancock an opportunity to start alongside Denzel Burke.

Buckeyes unavailable against Northwestern

  • Kamryn Babb
  • Cameron Brown
  • Timothy Caffey
  • TreVeyon Henderson
  • Lloyd McFarquhar
  • Mitchell Melton
  • Jalen Pace
  • Evan Pryor
  • Brad Robinson
  • Cayden Saunders
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • Kourt Williams
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan Day previews Ohio State’s home game against Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day previewed the Buckeyes upcoming home game against Indiana. OSU is coming off a 21-7 win over Northwestern in a game that featured 50-plus mile an hour winds and consistent rain. The weather made it near impossible to throw the ball as C.J. Stroud finished with a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State is No. 2 in the Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022

For the second straight week, Ohio State is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes are a perfect 9-0 this season, and despite a sluggish 21-7 win over Northwestern in a rainy and windy Evanston on Saturday, the CFP committee still believes Ohio State to be the second-best team in the nation behind Georgia and in front of Michigan and TCU. Meanwhile, Tennessee and Oregon are the first two teams out.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Admits His 1 Regret From Saturday's Tough Game

Ohio State struggled mightily in Saturday's game against Northwestern before eventually pulling away against the lesser Wildcats. At Tuesday's press conference, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke on a regret he had in that game, saying via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope:. “If we play in a game like that again, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener. Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Volunteers 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist

After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana

You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Seventh Son Brewing taps Ohio State athletes for NIL deals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — NIL may be a new tool for businesses and college athletes, but Seventh Son Brewing sees an opportunity almost as old as beer marketing itself. “Athletes and beer is traditional beer advertising,” co-owner Collin Castore said. “We have access to these great, awesome athletes. It’s a fun association. They’re […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit

Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Boy dies after being pulled from Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy