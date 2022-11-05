TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Miyan Williams in for Ohio State at Northwestern

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams went down with an injury in the first half against Penn State and did not return but he’ll be available against Northwestern while TreVeyon Henderson will miss the game.

Henderson scored a 41-yard rushing touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 23-21 in the fourth quarter against the Nittany Lions. That rush accounted for nearly half of OSU’s yards on the ground as they only mustered 98 yards in the 13-point win.

Buckeye receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be out once again as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury that’s prevented him from playing in five games and only allowed him to play a limited role in three other games.

Meanwhile, starting cornerback Cam Brown will miss another game giving Jordan Hancock an opportunity to start alongside Denzel Burke.

Buckeyes unavailable against Northwestern

Kamryn Babb

Cameron Brown

Timothy Caffey

TreVeyon Henderson

Lloyd McFarquhar

Mitchell Melton

Jalen Pace

Evan Pryor

Brad Robinson

Cayden Saunders

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Kourt Williams

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.