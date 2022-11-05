ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

5 hospitalized after crash, 3 with serious injuries LPD said

By James Clark
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit was called late Friday night to 19th Street and Chicago Avenue. LPD said the crash left five people hospitalized, three with serious injuries.

Police report reveals driver was drinking before Central Lubbock crash

19th Street was closed in both directions after the crash with eastbound traffic diverted onto Chicago Avenue and westbound diverted onto Bangor Avenue.

At 2:26 a.m. Saturday, LPD said, “We will release more information as soon as we are able.”

KCBD

1 person injured in rollover on Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide Road that left a blue Jeep Wrangler on its side. LPD received the call at 1:46 p.m. The crash occurred in the northbound lane of Slide Road between 53rd and 54th Street. Responders have closed down one southbound lane and two northbound lanes.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Man indicted after fleeing scene of crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Noe Gomez has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury after fleeing the scene of a crash on November 12, 2021. According to the police report, LPD responded to University Avenue near Main Street for reports of a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle just before 2 p.m. The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to the emergency room at UMC with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD identifies victims with serious injuries in Central Lubbock crash Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas— The names of the individuals who suffered serious injuries in a crash late Friday night were released by the Lubbock Police Department on Monday. According to LPD, drivers Lexy Vasquez, 18, Uris Lagunes, 21, and one passenger with Vasquez were hospitalized with serious injuries. The remaining passengers with Vasquez were hospitalized with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Drunk Driving Leads to Head-On Crash in Lubbock: Five Injured

A Lubbock man described himself as a "6 out of 10 on a scale of sober to intoxicated" when he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday, November 4th. KAMC News reports that 21-year-old Uris Lagunes was driving eastbound in the 5400 block of 19th Street when he cross into the westbound lanes and hit another vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Lexy Vasquez, head-on.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock

The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock

We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Nov. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
LUBBOCK, TX
