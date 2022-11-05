5 hospitalized after crash, 3 with serious injuries LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit was called late Friday night to 19th Street and Chicago Avenue. LPD said the crash left five people hospitalized, three with serious injuries.

19th Street was closed in both directions after the crash with eastbound traffic diverted onto Chicago Avenue and westbound diverted onto Bangor Avenue.

At 2:26 a.m. Saturday, LPD said, “We will release more information as soon as we are able.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.