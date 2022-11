Marlins Stat of the Day (via Cot’s Contracts) José Reyes (six years, $106 million) received the largest free agent contract in Marlins history. Sunday’s fall/winter ball updates: José Salas went 0-for-2 and played second base in the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game as the National League won, 9-3; Jan Mercado (RA12) homered, walked and caught a shutout in the Puerto Rican Winter League season opener; Jerar Encarnación (Águilas Cibaeñas) blasted a walk-off home run for his 12th hit of the week; Jesús Sánchez and Bryan De La Cruz combined to go 4-for-8 with two doubles and a triple for Toros del Este.

