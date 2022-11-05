Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO