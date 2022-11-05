ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday

Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday

Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide

Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast

Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10

What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 after Week 10

Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 following a Week 10 that had huge implications on the College Football Playoff. all suffered losses, with only the Volunteers thought to still have a chance at the dance. However, Finebaum isn’t bringing any of those teams into his Rank and File at the moment.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal

Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah

Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy