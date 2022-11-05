Read full article on original website
2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday
Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday
Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to LSU fans following upset win over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe were the trio on the call for LSU‘s monumental overtime upset over Alabama Saturday night, and Herbstreit took to social media to let Tigers fans know just how appreciative he was to be able to witness the biggest win in Brian Kelly’s young tenure.
Alabama commit Caleb Downs' father talks Tide, visit to Georgia
Alabama safety commit Caleb Downs was in Athens on Saturday. His father shares thoughts on the trip and talks about the Crimson Tide and where things stand.
247Sports
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast
Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
New AP Top 25 Poll released after chaotic Week 10 of college football
A couple of big-time matchups got a lot of the attention in Week 10, but the excitement spread all throughout college football this weekend. Nine ranked teams fell during Week 10, and those chaotic results have impacted the AP Top 25 Poll in a big way. Georgia was the No....
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job
Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
Paul Finebaum: Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 after Week 10
Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 following a Week 10 that had huge implications on the College Football Playoff. all suffered losses, with only the Volunteers thought to still have a chance at the dance. However, Finebaum isn’t bringing any of those teams into his Rank and File at the moment.
Billy Napier: Gators Have 'Bigger Aspirations' Than Bowl Eligibility
The Gators are just one win away from bowl eligibility in 2022, but Billy Napier has bigger aspirations for the Florida program.
Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal
Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
SEC issues LSU hefty fine after fans storm field to celebrate victory over Alabama
Death Valley got rowdy on Saturday night after LSU defeated Alabama, fans storming the field as Brian Kelly secured his biggest victory since becoming the leader of the Tigers. However, the fun is going to come at a price — the SEC has levied a hefty fine against the school...
247Sports
Alabama football: Nick Saban gets asked to evaluate Bill O'Brien's work as offensive coordinator
Following Alabama's second loss in the regular season Saturday at LSU, questions have emerged about potential staff changes the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban could make. Saban was asked Monday at his regularly scheduled press conference about what he thinks of the overall body of work that offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has produced.
247Sports
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
atozsports.com
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
Betting odds released for Auburn vs Texas AM
The Tigers are favored to win for the first time in over a month.
247Sports
2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah
Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
OPINION: Alabama's dynasty isn't dead but changes are needed now
To the surprise of most Alabama fans, the sun did rise following the Crimson Tide’s gut-wrenching overtime loss to LSU. But much like the overcast that suspends itself in the Alabama sky, the Crimson Tide faithful remains dreary and desolate. In all reality, the sky is not falling in...
247Sports
