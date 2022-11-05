ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon vs. Colorado: Ducks hold as more than 4-touchdown favorites on the road

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

In a couple of weeks, the Oregon Ducks are going to start a homestand at Autzen Stadium, hosting the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes in consecutive games before heading up to Corvallis for the rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers to end the regular season. It’s a stretch of games that will either make or break the Ducks’ season, with each game growing in importance as the race for a trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game comes to a close.

Before that, Oregon has another very winnable contest that we like to consider a “get-right” game. On Saturday, the Ducks will travel to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes, arguably one of the worst teams in the nation this year.

It offers an opportunity for the Ducks to build some confidence in areas where they need it — red zone play-calling and deep pass coverage — while taking the time to work on new things and most importantly, make sure that they are as healthy as can be going into the home stretch.

As you would expect, the Ducks are going to be sizeable favorites this weekend in Boulder. Let’s take a look at how the betting market opened up to start the week.

The Line

The line for Oregon vs. Colorado started high, and it stayed high. The Ducks will close as more than 4-touchdown favorites on the road in Boulder. Here are the full odds as of 0:00 p.m. PT on Friday.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line
Oregon -31.5 -110 O 63 -110 -10000
Stanford +31.5 -110 U 63 -110 +2200
Ducks Wire Expert Composite Prediction

Shockingly, all the writers here at Ducks Wire predicted a blowout. Who saw that coming? The biggest disparity in the picks for Zachary Neel, Don Smalley, and Andy Patton comes down to the point total, an d how big that blowout will be. Neel thinks that Oregon's defense will come to play, going with a 49-10 prediction. Smalley is thinking along the same lines with a 55-14 prediction, and Patton thinks that Colorado's offense will be able to get some late points, going 52-21 in the end. Ducks Wire Composite Prediction: Oregon 52, 15

