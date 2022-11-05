River Ridge gets must win over Cypress Creek to keep district title, playoff hopes alive

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - When your backs are against the wall and it’s playoffs or bust, winning is the only option.

In Friday night’s non-district matchup between River Ridge and Cypress Creek, the only seemingly feasible pathway for the Royal Knights to make the Class 3-Suburban playoffs was to win the finale versus the Coyotes.

With pressure at their backs, the Royal Knights didn’t crack and came through in a big way. River Ridge had themselves a big fourth quarter led by quarterback Logan Howard en route to a 35-25 victory over Cypress Creek.

River Ridge quarterback Logan Howard fueled the Royal Knights to victory Photo courtesy of Mike Carlson, River Ridge

The Royal Knights now improve to 6-4 on the season and shift their focus to Sunday’s Florida High School Athletic Association final rankings that will be released by 11 a.m., per the organization. The Coyotes end the regular season at 7-3, but should still find their way into the postseason.

Mathematically still in the district title conversation in Class 3S, District 6 with Gulf and Lecanto, River Ridge (6-4) also provided themselves an opportunity to pickup a quality victory in the process. It would be Cypress Creek striking first in the game, however, as Malachi Askin scored on a 6-yard scamper.

The Howard-to-Sam Cheek connection occurred quite frequently throughout the evening and that duo notched the Royal Knights’ first touchdown of the game, a 9-yard screen play to tie things up at 7-7. Cypress Creek (7-3) would take a 10-7 lead into halftime after knocking in a field goal late in the second period.

Howard (15-of-26, 192 yards) was a menace against Cypress Creek’s defense all night and he put River Ridge ahead late in the third quarter on a 6-yard run. The Coyotes would retake the lead on a Jack Niemann 13-yard touchdown pass to Milton Gracia.

River Ridge edged out Cypress Creek 272-271 in total yards

Cypress Creek headed into the final period armed with a 17-14 lead, but with Howard at the helm for River Ridge, the Royal Knights started to get hit offensively. Howard punched in a 2-yard touchdown to push River Ridge ahead 21-17 in the fourth quarter.

What proved to be the dagger in the game for River Ridge was a 68-yard touchdown pass from Howard to Cheek with 6:23 remaining in the contest. With the Royal Knights ahead 28-17, Greg Miller’s squad was able to dig in defensively and go after the crucial victory.

The Royal Knights added a 1-yard touchdown by running back Deanthony Patterson to close out the scoring. The Coyotes notched one more score via a Niemann touchdown pass. Niemann ended the night completing 13-of-23 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. River Ridge just barely edged out Cypress Creek in total yards 272-271.

Now Miller and his Royal Knights will await Sunday morning for the new on if they’re in the postseason, possibly district champions or remain just on the outside looking in.

Lecanto lost 14-0 to Springstead and Gulf easily breezed by Anclote 52-0. Class 3S, District 6 has been one of the more interesting districts all season long and will have a climatic ending to who finishes where on Sunday.

