Pregnant Woman Allegedly Loses Baby Due To Unreasonable Employer Demands

By Deborah Childress
 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – An employee allegedly notified her employer that she was pregnant and through her doctor requested changes to her duties. The employer is accused of being uncooperative and causing the employee to miscarry.

On November 3, Wala Hamden filed suit against Lincoln Property Management doing business as The Lodge at Lakecrest. Suing Lincoln for alleged violations against the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992 which protects employment regardless of gender or pregnancy, Hamden states she was a leasing agent without complaints against her since her employment on April 15, 2020.

She claims that once she notified her supervisor that she was pregnant, the relationship soured and resulted in a variety of first-time complaints. Among them was her supervisor’s expressed dissatisfaction that she needed to improve her English and quit being “lazy” because of her pregnancy. The supervisor was also accused of calling Hamden “stupid” and claiming she needed more skills.

According to the lawsuit, on December 3, 2020, Hamden issued her employer a doctor’s note requiring Hamden to assume a sit-down desk job. But Hamden claims she was still required to walk up and down flights of stairs and stand for extended periods of time.

On December 28, Hamden states she began experiencing abdominal pain and bleeding. She claims she told her supervisor about her issues and requested that she be allowed to leave to seek immediate medical attention.

Allegedly, the supervisor refused by instructing Hamden to first vacate a unit, take pictures and finish her shift, or she would be fired. Hamden went to the hospital the next day and was told she had lost her baby.

She returned to work the first week in January and remained employed until February 2.

The lawsuit states, “The acts of the Defendant were committed with deliberate indifference or reckless regard of the protected rights of Plaintiff or were intentionally done.”

Hamden seeks compensation and damages for pecuniary losses, mental anguish and emotional distress, loss of the enjoyment of life, the cost of attorney’s fees, and other losses.

Hamden’s attorney is Nicolette E. Tsambis of Smith, Feddler, and Smith of Lakeland. The Free Press asked for further details from Tsambis, but there was no response.

Comments / 56

Below Me
2d ago

If she wins this case the State Dept should file wrongful Death charges against the employer. He needs to go to prison for killing an unborn Fetus.

Reply(1)
8
Barbara Bce
3d ago

Sounds like a weak lawsuit, walking up stairs and standing are normal activities, hardly sounds cause of a miscarriage.

Reply(34)
14
Luca Belotti
2d ago

Well with loopholes, such as Florida, “right to work” laws. These laws do not mean you have a “right” to your job, it means you can be fired at any time for any reason, or no reason at all. At the same time, you have the “right” to quit at any time for any reason, or no reason at all. Politicians often like to give bad laws nice names to deceive the public!!

Reply
3
 

