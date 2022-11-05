CRIME REPORT for Oct. 31 to Nov. 1: Man charged with aggravated battery after driving into construction flagman

Read full article on original website
This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
WESH
Flagler sheriff: 76-year-old man intentionally hit roadway worker with Porsche after argument
BUNNELL, Fla. — A 76-year-old man has been arrested after officials say he hit a roadway worker with his vehicle. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, 76-year-old Donald Allen Steimle was driving on Nov. 3 in the area of Camino Del Mar Parkway and Granada Drive in Palm Coast when the incident occurs.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman jailed after ruckus during pool tourney at Dallas Inn
A Summerfield woman was jailed after a ruckus during a pool tournament at the Dallas Inn on U.S. 301. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to the tavern in Summerfield where they found 41-year-old Jennifer Cole, who was “highly belligerent,” according to an arrest report. Women in the bar told deputies that Cole wouldn’t get out of the way and attempted to interfere in their billiards tournament. Cole pushed a woman and tried to hit her, the report said.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’
A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”. Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.
ocala-news.com
Umatilla woman accused of crashing stolen pickup truck, fleeing scene
A 33-year-old Umatilla woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled from the scene of the accident. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to the area of SE 207th Terrace and SE 182nd Avenue Road in Umatilla in reference to an accident involving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man sentenced to life for killing Inverness woman in Sumter County traffic crash
A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman. Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday,...
fox35orlando.com
'Next thing I know I was laying on the floor': Florida gas station employee says she was attacked by customers
Holly Hill police are looking for two women caught on camera attacking a gas station employee in Holly Hill. FOX 35 News spoke with the victim, 56-year-old Robyn Shannon. Shannon said it all started after she got the customer’s order wrong. She admitted she was talking back but didn’t think things would turn physical.
WCJB
Two hurt during crash on Fort King Street in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were rushed to the hospital on Monday night after two vehicles collided on a street in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews were called out around 7 p.m. to East Fort King Street near Northeast 31st Avenue on reports of a vehicle fire. When they arrived there was no fire, however, there was a two-vehicle crash.
WATCH: Gas Station Customers Knock Out Worker Over Wrong Food Order
The victim admits to arguing with the suspects 'mouthy' but didn't expect the situation to get physical.
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed in four-vehicle crash in Leesburg
A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning in Leesburg. The man had been at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla at 7:14 a.m. at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when the accident occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Florida...
ocala-news.com
OPD arrests man accused of threatening cousin with firearm
A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of threatening his cousin with a firearm during a card game. On Friday, October 28, shortly after 6:40 p.m., an OPD officer responded to a residence in the 1800 block of NW 2nd Street in reference to a man, later identified as Johntrelle C. Fields, who had allegedly used a firearm to threaten a relative.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man serving jail time after DUI arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages
A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to jail time after a driving under the influence arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages. Michael Alan Sensabaugh, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, placed on probation for one year and will lose his driver’s license for five years. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
click orlando
2-vehicle crash shuts down Daytona Beach intersection
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash has shut down a major intersection in Daytona Beach on Tuesday. The crash happened in the intersection of N. Clyde Morris and LPGA boulevards before 7 a.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball announces...
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
ocala-news.com
One killed, three injured in multi-vehicle crash at Ocala intersection
The Ocala Police Department is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and NW 10th Street on Saturday evening. Shortly before the accident, a 66-year-old woman was traveling northbound on NW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of NW 10th Street, in a silver Honda Pilot, according to OPD.
palmcoastobserver.com
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in an active threat training course in order to gain earlier access to critical victims
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in a training course for active threats and shooters hosted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3. The FCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team lead the training and used the Halloween haunted house setup at Fire Station 21 for the training exercise, according to a press release from Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick J. Juliano. Members of Palm Coast Fire Department trained how to safely enter an area with an active threat situation while wearing ballistics gear, as well as practiced packing injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County
LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man faces animal cruelty charges and elderly abuse
An investigation into a Hernando home by a Citrus County animal control officer led to animal cruelty charges against one of the residents and a charge of abuse of an elderly or disabled person. The arrest of Joseph Michael Stewart, 20, began when a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded...
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
1 dead after crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old was found dead after a fatal crash in Volusia County, Florida High Patrol said. The crash happened on State Road 415, north of South Rasley Road. Investigators said that the man driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler missed a left-hand curve and ran off...
