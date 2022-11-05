CRIME REPORT for Oct. 31 to Nov. 1: Man charged with aggravated battery after driving into construction flagman

A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to jail time after a driving under the influence arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages. Michael Alan Sensabaugh, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, placed on probation for one year and will lose his driver’s license for five years. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO