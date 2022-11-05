Read full article on original website
Are Community Gardens Serving Becoming Orange County’s Next Town Squares?
Community gardens throughout Orange County are part of a broader push to create more open space and a sustainable environment for people in areas where such space is dwindling due to development. Cities like Anaheim, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach and Fullerton have community gardens either run by the city, a...
Baby sea lion rescued after getting stranded on PCH in Huntington Beach
Drivers hit the brakes early Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach to allow a lost baby sea lion to cross the street. Drivers kept their foots on the brake to help protect the stranded baby sea lion from getting hit by a car. It's unclear how the pup wound up on PCH but the good news for it is that it wound up near the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is now taking care of the sea lion, which it named "Kormy."No details about the baby sea lion's condition were provided.
Who’s Financing Orange County’s Politicians?
Orange County cities are getting more transparent. As voters enter the final day of the election season, it’s getting easier for residents to track who exactly is helping finance their incumbent elected leaders – and their challengers – across the region. And regardless who wins on Tuesday,...
Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach
A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train Tickets Go on Sale
If we had to choo-choose one of the merriest must-rides in the region, we'd have to look to a happy, activity-filled attraction, one that boasts one of the best-known holiday happenings around. Orange you glad you know exactly where we're going with this train of thought?. We're pulling into the...
Orange County’s Congressional Races: Election Night Results
The election results are starting to pour in as voters start to pick which candidates they want to send to Washington D.C. to represent them at the Federal level. Here are the tallies for Orange County’s congressional races so far:. 47th District. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter started election night...
UPDATE: Missing Santa Clarita Woman Found
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to LASD officials. Eishoo is 5’ tall, ...
Here Are the Hottest Races to Watch in Orange County
Today, voters will decide on key Orange County races – from deciding who controls the majority of the OC Board of Supervisors and who to send to Congress, to police and housing issues in Santa Ana and FBI corruption probe fallout in Anaheim. Here are some of the key...
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022
Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
Light rain continuing Wednesday morning as SoCal storm tapers off
The storm is weakening Tuesday night but Southern California will see some light rain continue Wednesday morning.
Riverside County-Based Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation in Fresno
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
O.C. investigators release a new forensic rendering to try to identify a 2013 John Doe
Santa Ana, Ca. (November 7, 2022): Orange County Sheriff’s investigators have released an updated forensic rendering of a 2013 John Doe in an effort to identify the man and generate new leads on his homicide case. On Dec. 24, 2013, the decedent’s body was found by a commercial fishing...
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles
Veterans Day is this Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022, and to thank the brave women and men of this country, many establishments are offering some great deals and free meals. Here's some of the best of the list of where to eat for free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles.
Pedestrian struck and killed
A 30-year-old man from Laguna Niguel was fatally injured when walking in the street Monday morning in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchillla, public information officer of the HBPD, the incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue. Officers responding to a call of...
Panoringan: Korean Grocery Shopping 101 and OC’s Newest Markets
There is something about wandering my local supermarket aisle that is both therapeutic and exciting. The familiarity of heading to the exact location to grab eggs, bananas or green onions; checking for sale (or better yet, clearance) items and saving a few bucks; examining a new product off the shelf and debating whether I should try it. It’s a task I rarely take lightly.
