ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Baby sea lion rescued after getting stranded on PCH in Huntington Beach

Drivers hit the brakes early Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach to allow a lost baby sea lion to cross the street. Drivers kept their foots on the brake to help protect the stranded baby sea lion from getting hit by a car. It's unclear how the pup wound up on PCH but the good news for it is that it wound up near the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is now taking care of the sea lion, which it named "Kormy."No details about the baby sea lion's condition were provided. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Who’s Financing Orange County’s Politicians?

Orange County cities are getting more transparent. As voters enter the final day of the election season, it’s getting easier for residents to track who exactly is helping finance their incumbent elected leaders – and their challengers – across the region. And regardless who wins on Tuesday,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach

A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train Tickets Go on Sale

If we had to choo-choose one of the merriest must-rides in the region, we'd have to look to a happy, activity-filled attraction, one that boasts one of the best-known holiday happenings around. Orange you glad you know exactly where we're going with this train of thought?. We're pulling into the...
ORANGE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

UPDATE: Missing Santa Clarita Woman Found

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to LASD officials. Eishoo is 5’ tall, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Secret LA

Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022

Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal

I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
PASADENA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Pedestrian struck and killed

A 30-year-old man from Laguna Niguel was fatally injured when walking in the street Monday morning in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchillla, public information officer of the HBPD, the incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue. Officers responding to a call of...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Korean Grocery Shopping 101 and OC’s Newest Markets

There is something about wandering my local supermarket aisle that is both therapeutic and exciting. The familiarity of heading to the exact location to grab eggs, bananas or green onions; checking for sale (or better yet, clearance) items and saving a few bucks; examining a new product off the shelf and debating whether I should try it. It’s a task I rarely take lightly.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy