Read full article on original website
Related
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
milwaukeemag.com
6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections
This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
Wisconsin 2022 election: Live updates on midterm elections
Bookmark the page as well as our live election results page for the latest information on Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
1st big snow for Dakotas, Minnesota likely this week
MILWAUKEE - A big snow of one to two feet will be possible for our neighbors to the west Wednesday night, Nov. 9 through Friday night, Nov. 10 as a slow-moving low heads toward the Great Lakes. Areas from the Dakotas' state line through northern Minnesota could see well over...
RSV cases continue surging through Wisconsin
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or 'RSV' continue surging through Wisconsin. The viral disease impacts breathing of infants 18 months or younger.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?
I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition?
A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power. The 13% electricity rate increase would fund new utility-scale solar and natural gas generation. The rate case by We Energies’ parent...
onfocus.news
Saturday Powerball Included Five $50,000 Winning Tickets Sold in Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – No one became a billionaire in the Saturday, November 5, 2022, Powerball drawing but in Wisconsin, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold. $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold at:. Jetz, 6101 S 108th St., Hales Corners. I-43 Dino Stop Shell Green Bay, 3285 Cedar Hedge...
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Why results may take time
The midterm elections are Nov. 8, and you will decide who will help lead our state and our country. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says don't expect results right away.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes
MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Children's Wisconsin believes RSV has peaked in the region
MILWAUKEE - Doctors at Children’s Wisconsin say RSV cases are on the rise, but there’s hope our region has peaked. Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV can make it extremely difficult for kids to breathe. Doctors say RSV is spread like the flu or COVID-19. There’s no vaccine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Carthage College voting problems
KENOSHA, Wis. - Many Carthage College students voted for the first time during the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 8 but said they almost weren’t allowed to vote at all. At the polling location at the Civil War Museum, Carthage's student body president said the process was unnecessarily difficult for many students, and workers there were disrespectful, incorrectly telling some students they were ineligible to vote.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Voter anxiety high, how to cope
MILWAUKEE - The polls for the 2022 midterm elections open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 – and some voters are feeling anxious. "I’m nervous. I’m nervous," said Matt Olen, a Milwaukee voter. Aurora Health Care Dr. Munther Barakat said voters have shown an increase in...
fox47.com
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.”. In a statement, the company said...
Winter Is Coming, Wisconsin! Are You Prepared For The Cold?
It's the midwest! We've had a couple of cold snaps here & there followed by some warm weather that lulls us into a state of denial. We SHOULD know better. The fact is, we'll be cozying up to a warm fire before you know it. But, there's no need to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival; artwork from around Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Brhett Vickery visits Grace’s Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival to explore the artwork and handicrafts of local artists around Wisconsin. Grace’s Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival will be open Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Grace Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Comments / 1