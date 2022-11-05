ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments

InsideHook

Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail

Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections

This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

1st big snow for Dakotas, Minnesota likely this week

MILWAUKEE - A big snow of one to two feet will be possible for our neighbors to the west Wednesday night, Nov. 9 through Friday night, Nov. 10 as a slow-moving low heads toward the Great Lakes. Areas from the Dakotas' state line through northern Minnesota could see well over...
MINNESOTA STATE
97X

How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?

I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes

MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Children's Wisconsin believes RSV has peaked in the region

MILWAUKEE - Doctors at Children’s Wisconsin say RSV cases are on the rise, but there’s hope our region has peaked. Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV can make it extremely difficult for kids to breathe. Doctors say RSV is spread like the flu or COVID-19. There’s no vaccine.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin midterms: Carthage College voting problems

KENOSHA, Wis. - Many Carthage College students voted for the first time during the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 8 but said they almost weren’t allowed to vote at all. At the polling location at the Civil War Museum, Carthage's student body president said the process was unnecessarily difficult for many students, and workers there were disrespectful, incorrectly telling some students they were ineligible to vote.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin midterms: Voter anxiety high, how to cope

MILWAUKEE - The polls for the 2022 midterm elections open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 – and some voters are feeling anxious. "I’m nervous. I’m nervous," said Matt Olen, a Milwaukee voter. Aurora Health Care Dr. Munther Barakat said voters have shown an increase in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox47.com

Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.”. In a statement, the company said...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival; artwork from around Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Brhett Vickery visits Grace’s Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival to explore the artwork and handicrafts of local artists around Wisconsin. Grace’s Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival will be open Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Grace Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WISCONSIN STATE

