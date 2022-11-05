ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit

By Dustin Lattimer, Mike Olmstead
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AF9N8_0izrJBsD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Greix_0izrJBsD00

JOPLIN, Mo. — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office attempt to pull over a vehicle Friday, on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired.

Around 4:00 p.m., Jasper County Deputies tried to stop a tan-colored Volvo passenger car on North Main Street. Deputies attempted the traffic stop because they believed the driver may have been impaired.

Instead of pulling over, the driver leads Deputies on a pursuit, South on Main Street, before coming to an end in a residential neighborhood alley, near D Street and Sergeant Avenue in Joplin. Sheriff’s Deputies were able to pin the vehicle between several homes.

The driver then complied peacefully with officers and exited the car. That person was taken to the Jasper County Jail. The name of the driver is not being released at this time. Fortunately, nobody was injured during the pursuit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Memorial services set for victims of Joplin double-homicide

GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove. The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove. Stacy and Eric...
GROVE, OK
KYTV

Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Warden and his K9 busted a suspect for illegally hunting after his rifle was found in the woods. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, Game Warden Sievert and K9 Apollo were notified of a suspicious vehicle. The Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the truck had been parked in front of a field entrance and the driver had been believed to be hunting without permission.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman

Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
PINEVILLE, MO
KYTV

Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
BENTONVILLE, AR
kttn.com

Missouri couple charged in kidnapping and murder of pregnant Arkansas woman

A Missouri couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, of Pineville, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The Watermans remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not yet been scheduled.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

A Newton County Highway is dedicated to a fallen hero

RACINE, Mo. — After 14 years, a Newton County Highway has been dedicated to a local fallen hero. A section of Route 43 is now known as the “Firefighter Tyler H. Casey Memorial Highway.”. For about seven miles, the dedicated section of 43 goes from Highway U, just...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTTS

Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmmo.com

LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13

A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy