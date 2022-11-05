ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Tight-knit Nuggets continue road-heavy stretch at Pacers

The Denver Nuggets are finding out how to bond early in the season. With a majority of their games on the road, the Nuggets have spent a lot of time together on planes and in hotels. It hasn’t hurt them in the standings. Denver is riding a three-game winning...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

LeBron-less Lakers seek revenge vs. streaking Jazz

LeBron-less Lakers seek revenge vs. streaking Jazz. In an interesting scheduling quirk, the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers will meet Monday night in Salt Lake City after the two teams both played a pair of games in L.A. over the weekend. The Lakers are without LeBron James, who is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRQE News 13

Celtics, Grizzlies meet with hot hands from 3-point range

Celtics, Grizzlies meet with hot hands from 3-point range. When the Grizzlies battle the visiting Boston Celtics on Monday night, Memphis will face a team that’s been sizzling hot from behind the perimeter. Boston set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a game by tossing in 27 of its...
BOSTON, MA
KRQE News 13

Raptors back home to face improved Rockets

The Houston Rockets ended a six-game losing streak Monday against the Orlando Magic and will try to build on that Wednesday night when they visit the Toronto Raptors. The Rockets defeated the Magic 134-127 for their first road win of the season and only their second victory overall. The Raptors...
HOUSTON, TX
KRQE News 13

Stars on the mend as Bulls face Pelicans

Zach LaVine is one member of the Chicago Bulls who is especially happy not to have another set of back-to-back games until Dec. 10-11. “We’ve had a tough schedule to start off,” LaVine said. “Now we have a day or two off between every game. I’m happy with that because you’ll see me in the lineup.”
CHICAGO, IL
KRQE News 13

Grizzlies, Spurs put close losses behind them ahead of tilt

The Memphis Grizzlies and host San Antonio Spurs will both look to get back on the winning track after last-minute losses when the two Southwest Division rivals square off on Wednesday. The Grizzlies travel to Texas after a 109-106 loss to Boston at home on Monday. It was the third...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

