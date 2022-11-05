ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retirement Daily

Weekly Round Up - Oct. 30 - Nov 5

By Retirement Daily
 4 days ago
In Case You Missed It

The current stock market volatility offers some investors an opportunity to take advantage of tax-loss harvesting: selling investments at a loss, realizing that loss for tax purposes, and then using the sale proceeds to buy a similar type of investment.

Let's clear up the confusion: What you need to know about taxes and retirement accounts.

Hear from our expert about the Advanced Premium Tax Credit's three-year extension.

Under financial pressures? Here's why you should tap into home equity sooner rather than later as an older homeowner.

These add-ons are well worth considering but look carefully at costs and benefits.

How do you develop a health care plan best suitable to you? Consider these factors listed by a CFP® below to get started.

Common Retirement Questions: How Much Can I Spend Each Month Once Retired?

A common retirement question is "How much can I spend each month once retired?" Read below for our expert's answer.

In this chapter, author Michael Lynch explores the elements that you need to create your retirement income and how much of each you may need or want to do so.

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 3)

How much can heavily-advertised drugs cost our oldest Americans? Are there any other hidden situations those on Medicare need to know about?

Retirement Daily assistant editor Ariana Ottrando outlines her process to open a Roth IRA account and where she chose to invest.

Can I Receive Social Security Benefits While Incarcerated?

Am I Able to Take More than the RMD?

