KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. or the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the University of Tennessee. The Vols are currently 8-1 this season after taking their only loss from Georgia in Athens.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO