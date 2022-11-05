ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

WATE

Lights! Camera! East Tennessee comes to town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Historical Center of East Tennessee and the Knox County Libraries team up for Lights! Camera! East Tennessee, a celebration of film in our community. Lights! Camera! East Tennessee chronicles Knoxville’s contributions to film from the promotion of Thomas Edison’s Kinetoscope in 1895 to its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Science of Spirits: Sugarlands teams with UT to make even better whiskey

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, whiskey is a very big business. The distilleries turn to modern technology and food science to make an even better product. “I think that’s what separates good distilleries from great distilleries is the ability to produce something really good every single day,” Master Distiller Greg Eidam from Sugarlands said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee Shine Company celebrates moonshine

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Shino Company (TN Shine Co.) you can explore the rich history of moonshine in Tennessee and sample a wide selection of their products. From their sweet “Buttersquatch Moonshine” to “Straight off the Still” moonshine, there is something for every taste at...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee falls to No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second College Football Playoff poll dropped on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Vols came in at number five. In last week’s poll, Tennessee was ranked No. 1. It was the first time they were in the top four of the CFB Playoff rankings since the era began in 2014.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as 'very high'
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee-Missouri game to air on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don’t have a ticket to the Tennessee-Missouri game? You can watch it on WVLT!. Initially, officials said the game would be broadcast on either WVLT or ESPN. However, after the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia on Saturday, it was announced the game would be on WVLT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department to host Christmas Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get into the holiday spirit with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas Parade!. Rain or shine, it’s taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3. Line-up will start at 4 p.m. in front of the Walgreens on Highway 11, judging for best float is at 5 p.m. and the parade begins at 6 p.m.
BEAN STATION, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee-South Carolina kickoff time announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know when the Tennessee Vols will face the South Carolina Gamecocks. The game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. or the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the University of Tennessee. The Vols are currently 8-1 this season after taking their only loss from Georgia in Athens.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rocky Flats Fire

Rocky Flats Fire
ATHENS, GA
wvlt.tv

Vols suffer first loss, fall to Bulldogs 27-13

Let's Get Cooking with Chef John from the Cutting Edge Classroom. The fire is near Youngblood Way Road and Rocky Flats Road, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols set to tipoff the 2022-23 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 5 Tennessee Lady Volunteers are all geared up and ready to go for their first test of the regular season. The Lady Vols are playing No. 14 Ohio State, marking their first ranked matchup to open a season since 2009. Head coach Kellie Harper’s healthy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Voting techs working to add another printer to Shoreline Church after issue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knox County voting location experienced a printer issue Tuesday morning; however, technicians are working to resolve it. A county spokesperson said Shoreline Church, a voting location at 9635 Westland Drive, had a printer issue. While some community members said the site was turning people away, officials clarified that people could still vote at the location.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

No. 5 Lady Vols upset in season opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This was not the start head coach Kellie Harper envisioned for her No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols. Tennessee traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday night to open the new season against the No. 14 Buckeyes. Ohio State gave the Tennessee team all it could handle. The Lady...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says

The Centers for Disease Control have released data on flu-like illnesses across the United States, ranking the levels of illness in each state.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

