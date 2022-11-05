ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report

Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
TENNESSEE STATE
Golf.com

Houston Open picks: 4 bets our expert loves this week in Texas

Tour pros play a game with which most of us are unfamiliar, but this week they’re on a course to which all of us can relate. It’s time for the Cadence Bank Houston Open, at Memorial Park, an historic muni that was overhauled three years ago by Tom Doak, with design input from four-time major winner Brooks Koepka.
HOUSTON, TX
Golf.com

Bernhard Langer’s record-breaking equipment from the TimberTech Championship

Bernhard Langer is not your average 65-year-old golfer. The two-time Masters winner continues to break records out on the PGA Tour Champions, and his most recent win at the TimberTech Championship has him just one back from the all-time Champions tour wins record of 45, held by Hale Irwin. Just...
Golf.com

How a benching helped get Scottie Scheffler’s putter on track | Wall-to-Wall

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the weekly gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Even the most loyal golf clubs have been known to misbehave on occasion. For much of the season, Scottie Scheffler’s Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Tour Prototype was the picture of perfection — an early-season addition that produced instant results in Phoenix and a green jacket in Augusta.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Golf.com

What Tiger Woods’ latest PIP payday is really worth

Some things in Tiger Woods’ life are constants. The paychecks are one of them. On Tuesday, a report from the Associated Press‘s Doug Ferguson named Tiger the winner of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year, edging out Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Tour’s controversial new bonus pool. As winner, Woods will take home a plurality of the PIP’s $100 million fund, which will reportedly be split between some 23 players.
Golf.com

WATCH: Seamus Power makes ace and TWO additional hole-outs in epic round

Irishman Seamus Power has been on a tear early in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and his stretch of incredible play may have just reached its peak on Saturday. Power rocketed up the leaderboard with an eight-under 63 in the third round of the World Wide Technology Match Play, but it’s the eye-opening way in which he made that 63 that’s worth every golf fan’s attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy