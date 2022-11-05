ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

GBI updates “Operation Straight to the Hart”

A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck

An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
ELBERTON, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In His Wife’s Death

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man now faces two counts of murder following an incident last month in White County. A news release from White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said on October 23rd White County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 52 Shadow Creek Point Cleveland, for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found a fifty-eight-year-old female who had been run over by a truck.
CLEVELAND, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police probe latest shooting on Clayton Street

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into the latest shooting in downtown Athens: it happened this past weekend, with a 20 year-old man suffering what police say were non life-threatening injuries in gunfire near the corner of Clayton and Jackson streets in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On November 6, 2022,...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel sends message to Vols fans after tough loss to Georgia

The Tennessee Vols lost a tough one to the Georgia Bulldogs this week, falling 27-13 in Athens. Tennessee wasn’t expected to beat Georgia this season. But they weren’t expected to beat Alabama, either. This essentially went from a game that UT had no shot to win to a game that the Vols had a legit chance to win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Vols suffer first loss, fall to Bulldogs 27-13

Let's Get Cooking with Chef John from the Cutting Edge Classroom. The fire is near Youngblood Way Road and Rocky Flats Road, officials said. House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game. Updated: 23 hours ago. All eyes are on Athens as the number one Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wuga.org

ACCPD investigates non-fatal downtown shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 6, ACCPD responded to gunshots in the area of Clayton and Jackson streets, where they were notified that a 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man killed in single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain

A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday evening near Chestnut Mountain. According to Derreck Booth, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Siegfried Otto Stritzl, 78, was killed in the accident on Ellison Farm Road. Stritzl was reportedly driving northeast on Ellison Farm Road in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Local government calendar includes talk about affordable housing in Athens

Talk about affordable housing headlines the agenda for this afternoon’s meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Vision Committee. It is a 1 o’clock session at the Government Building on Dougherty Street. An Oconee County School Board work session is set for 6 o’clock this evening at School District headquarters...
ATHENS, GA

