Silver Spring Bank Robber Gets 10 Years After Robbing Same Bank Twice

Jhasir Devaux Photo Credit: Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office

A Baltimore man was sentenced to ten years in prison in connection to a Silver Spring bank robbery that occurred in 2019, authorities say.

Jhasir Devaux, 25, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 4 after being convicted on one count of robbery after stealing $4,780 from the Sandy Spring Bank on Layhill Road on Aug. 7, 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Devaux wore a construction vest, hard hat, and hospital mask when he entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money without any dye packs.

A witness employee at the bank stated Devaux ran towards Catoctin Drive and that this same bank was robbed in 2016 by a suspect that matched the same physical description as Devaux. This person was also a witness to the 2016 bank robbery. Investigation revealed that Devaux had pleaded guilty to the 2016 robbery and served time.

