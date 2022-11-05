Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
New Hope Midcoast’s ‘Shop for Hope’ a big success in Wiscasset
Shoppers were smiling as they left Wiscasset Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 5 with large bags full of sweaters, shoes, coats, scarves, handbags and a wide assortment of other new and gently used items all donated to New Hope Midcoast, a domestic violence resource center. New Hope was holding its fundraising event, “Shop for Hope,” for the first time in Wiscasset.This event is held annually in Rockland where it is in its tenth year. Development Director Joan LeMole told Wiscasset Newspaper in a phone interview last week, the Rockland event is very successful every year. The organization plans to make Wiscasset an annual event as well. When asked how the idea of having the sale in Wiscasset originated, she said, “We would like to continue to be more involved in the other counties we cover.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset’s Early Bird sale awaits shoppers Nov. 12
Set your alarm to wake you up early Saturday, Nov. 12 because you won’t want to miss Wiscasset’s annual Early Bird shopping event. With businesses offering special discounts starting as early as 6 a.m., you can head out to check off many items on your holiday shopping list.
Retired Maine Veteran Pleads For Your Help To Find This
We put a lot of love into objects that we hold dear, don't we? I have a thimble that my dad gave me a long time ago and because of the memories that the item holds I have always kept it. We all have become pretty attached to certain items,...
The Excitement Of Night Tubing Returns To This Maine Adventure Park
When it comes to spending time outside, most New Englanders do it during the warmer months. Late March through early November. However, one of the great things about Maine is the number of outdoor activities we have in the deepest part of winter. As long as their is snow on...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Artisans lined up for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest
Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest’s Holiday Gift Shop, a pop-up in the Nickels-Sortwell House barn on Federal Street, has become a Christmas season tradition in Wiscasset. For several years now, the old barn is transformed into a cheery and inviting shop full of artisan wares, antique items for ambiance like old skis discovered in the loft, and a happy place to find unique, useful and one-of-a-kind gifts. The Holiday Gift Shop will be opened during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest from Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Arthur C. Demers
Arthur Cyrille Demers, 93, of Gorham Road, Wiscasset died Nov. 6, 2022, at Miles Memorial Hospital. He was born in Chisholm, Maine on Aug. 16, 1929, a son of George and Armance (Cote) Demers. Arthur graduated from Jay High School and entered the U.S. Marines, serving during the Korean War....
wiscassetnewspaper.com
This week at Lincoln Theater
In 1922 one film changed cinema and defined screen terror ... “Nosferatu” – 100th Anniversary (1922; 1 hour, 5 minutes) - In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Skidompha librarians will be presenting a talk back following the 2 p.m. showing of Nosferatu, discussing the differences between Dracula and Nosferatu as well as some of the history of the film’s controversial production. Playing for two screenings only – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2 and 7 p.m.
I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area
First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
The Best Frappes in Maine are Still in Brunswick at a New Shoppe
If you are in the mood for a frappe and are having a hard time finding one, the search is over!. I guess it's important to know the difference between a frappe and a shake. This is a frappe. New England Today broke it down,. According to the American Heritage...
Refrigerator and Dishwasher Dumped Disrespectfully in Bath, Maine Cemetery
If you're going to get rid of an old refrigerator and dishwasher, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. This was definitely the wrong way. I get it. Things get old and need to be replaced. But there's also a proper way to dispose of them rather than leave them sitting in a cemetery where people have laid their loved ones to rest, just so you can avoid the disposal fees.
You Could “Buy” The Last Remaining Friendly’s In Maine
For decades, Friendly's was one of the most loved New England restaurant chains. Then, over the course of just a few years, we started to see the chain's locations close, one by one. Augusta, Bangor, etc... As of November 2022, there is only one Friendly's location left in the State...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ellen Hutcheson
Ellen Hutcheson, 79 years young and a long time resident of Boothbay, moved on peacefully and joyfully to her next life after life on Nov. 7, 2022. Her life’s work, which she developed and called The Emotional Cleansing Process, was her life’s passion and purpose. It involved body centered emotional release work and was deeply resolving to many experiencing trauma.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna’s Pentaleri, Woolwich’s Holbrook differ on outlook for Holbrook’s plowing performance this winter in Alna
Alna First Selectman Ed Pentaleri told meeting-goers at the town office and over Zoom Nov. 2, he would like nothing more than to see Holbrook Excavating of Woolwich have a successful season plowing the roads this winter. “I’m sorry to say that nothing I’ve seen over the last several months leads me to believe that we’re likely to see a performance any better than we saw last year. I may be surprised. I will be happy to be mistaken in my concerns. But honestly I wanted to let people know that I’m actually quite concerned that we might see a performance this year that ends up being even worse than ... last year. In fact, I’m concerned enough, that I’ve been working over the last several months to be as prepared as we can in case things really end up going badly.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Bernard A. Meader Jr.
Bernard “Bernie” Alfred Meader Jr. of Boothbay Harbor passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough after a short illness. Bernie was born on Sept. 10, 1970 to Bernard Meader and Nina (Rogers) Meader of Byfield, Massachusetts. He grew up in Byfield and attended local schools where his love of sports began. He was a multi-sport athlete and this love of sports carried through his entire life.
Good News, Falmouth Pizza Lovers: Portland Pie Will Open Where Ricetta’s Was
Ricetta's closed last month and that was good news for Portland Pie Company. Portland Pie has always wanted to have a location in Falmouth, but they knew with Ricetta's that the customer base was taken care of. Ricetta's unfortunately closed last month, and that's when Portland Pie thought that was a great location. This will be Portland Pie's ninth location.
WMTW
Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director
FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
Community resources available after death of Lisbon teen
LISBON, Maine — Police responded to the death of a Lisbon teen on Monday afternoon. At approximately 5:32 p.m., Lisbon police, fire, and emergency services arrived to the area of Canal Street in Lisbon Falls for the death of a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Lisbon Police Department.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven car/deer accidents
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons Nov. 1 for Failing to Make Oral or Written Accident Report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
Town of Windham May Have to Get Rid of Blue Trash Bags
Some changes could come to the way the Town of Windham collects trash which may, in turn, change the way Windham residents bag it. According to the Windam Eagle, Windham's waste removal contract with Casella Waste is up for renewal in June of 2023. Casella is looking to change the way it collects trash by using trucks that automatically dump trash into them with a lift system shown in this Facebook post from Casella Waste Systems.
Comments / 0