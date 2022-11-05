Alna First Selectman Ed Pentaleri told meeting-goers at the town office and over Zoom Nov. 2, he would like nothing more than to see Holbrook Excavating of Woolwich have a successful season plowing the roads this winter. “I’m sorry to say that nothing I’ve seen over the last several months leads me to believe that we’re likely to see a performance any better than we saw last year. I may be surprised. I will be happy to be mistaken in my concerns. But honestly I wanted to let people know that I’m actually quite concerned that we might see a performance this year that ends up being even worse than ... last year. In fact, I’m concerned enough, that I’ve been working over the last several months to be as prepared as we can in case things really end up going badly.”

WOOLWICH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO