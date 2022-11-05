LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Yesterday’s election saw LaFollette elect Cliff Jennings as its new mayor, while Jellico elected Sandy Terry as its new mayor. Jennings previously served as the mayor of LaFollette for 17 years until 2004 and said he was excited to be serving once again. See the Campbell County Final HERE on demand from WLAF.

