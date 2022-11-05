Before he left the Army and became involved with the Brevard Veterans Center and Museum, Donn Weaver thought of Veterans Day as a time when he could enjoy a family outing. “To me, it was always a holiday with the kids, but Veterans Day means so much more to me now that I realize how many generations of veterans are touched by the day,” said Weaver, the chairman of the Brevard Veterans Council and vice president of the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO