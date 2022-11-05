ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vieravoice.com

Veterans Day — community set to honor those who served

Before he left the Army and became involved with the Brevard Veterans Center and Museum, Donn Weaver thought of Veterans Day as a time when he could enjoy a family outing. “To me, it was always a holiday with the kids, but Veterans Day means so much more to me now that I realize how many generations of veterans are touched by the day,” said Weaver, the chairman of the Brevard Veterans Council and vice president of the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Sandbag Distribution Locations-Starting Nov 8.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL. – In anticipation of the potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole, free sandbags will be available to residents beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sites open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8:. Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935. Enter using south access from...
MELBOURNE, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Free Sandbag Distribution For Tropical Storm Nicole

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida – In anticipation of the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, free sandbags will be available to residents beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8:. Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935. Enter using south...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Three Corners redevelopment up for voters in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Three Corners project in Vero Beach could be jumpstarted - or stopped in its tracks - on Election Day on Tuesday. The proposal would allow for commercial development on the properties at the intersection of Indian River Boulevard and 17th Street, along the Indian River Lagoon.
VERO BEACH, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Top Winter Events in Indian River County

Winter is upon us and we in Vero Beach, Fellsmere, and Sebastian have plenty of ways that you can welcome in the new season! We are very happy to announce that many events have returned since the pandemic, and we even have a new annual event that is kicking things off this year! Check out our list of the top events this season:
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach

If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

City of Port St. Lucie Subtropical Storm Nicole Advisory 1

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City of Port St. Lucie strives to keep residents informed with the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is now predicted to become a hurricane. The City of Port St. Lucie is closely monitoring the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Shelters to open Wednesday ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

The Indian River County Emergency Services Department will open three shelters on Wednesday as Subtropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Florida’s east coast, according to the School District of Indian River County. The shelters will open at 7 a.m. The shelters are:. Treasure Coast Elementary: Special Needs Shelter, 8955...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL

As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
PALM BAY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy