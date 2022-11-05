Read full article on original website
vieravoice.com
Veterans Day — community set to honor those who served
Before he left the Army and became involved with the Brevard Veterans Center and Museum, Donn Weaver thought of Veterans Day as a time when he could enjoy a family outing. “To me, it was always a holiday with the kids, but Veterans Day means so much more to me now that I realize how many generations of veterans are touched by the day,” said Weaver, the chairman of the Brevard Veterans Council and vice president of the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center.
vieravoice.com
Sandbag Distribution Locations-Starting Nov 8.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL. – In anticipation of the potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole, free sandbags will be available to residents beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sites open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8:. Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935. Enter using south access from...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Free Sandbag Distribution For Tropical Storm Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Florida – In anticipation of the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, free sandbags will be available to residents beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8:. Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935. Enter using south...
cw34.com
Three Corners redevelopment up for voters in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Three Corners project in Vero Beach could be jumpstarted - or stopped in its tracks - on Election Day on Tuesday. The proposal would allow for commercial development on the properties at the intersection of Indian River Boulevard and 17th Street, along the Indian River Lagoon.
WESH
Brevard County recommends evacuation for some areas ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As Nicole is now headed directly for Brevard County, the county is in full preparation mode for its arrival. Brevard schools are closed until next Monday and Florida Tech classes are virtual for Wednesday and Thursday. Beach erosion up and down is likely more than...
visitindianrivercounty.com
Top Winter Events in Indian River County
Winter is upon us and we in Vero Beach, Fellsmere, and Sebastian have plenty of ways that you can welcome in the new season! We are very happy to announce that many events have returned since the pandemic, and we even have a new annual event that is kicking things off this year! Check out our list of the top events this season:
Brevard County officials urge residents to prepare now for Subtropical Storm Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County officials said residents should complete their preparations for Subtropical Storm Nicole by the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said sandbags will be available in the county to help with preparations on Tuesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Sandbags will...
LIVE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation order issued for coastal areas in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for coastal areas in Volusia County. Officials said they want people who live in areas east of the Intracoastal...
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
sebastiandaily.com
Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach
If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
treasurecoast.com
City of Port St. Lucie Subtropical Storm Nicole Advisory 1
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City of Port St. Lucie strives to keep residents informed with the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is now predicted to become a hurricane. The City of Port St. Lucie is closely monitoring the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole...
veronews.com
Shelters to open Wednesday ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
The Indian River County Emergency Services Department will open three shelters on Wednesday as Subtropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Florida’s east coast, according to the School District of Indian River County. The shelters will open at 7 a.m. The shelters are:. Treasure Coast Elementary: Special Needs Shelter, 8955...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL
As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
cw34.com
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
mynews13.com
Ruined by Ian, Loughman Lakeside owner on edge about Nicole's path
MIMS, Fla. — As we wait for Subtropical Storm Nicole, and its potential impacts, it's a wait-and-see for one Brevard County restaurant owner. He's now on edge as Nicole tracks toward Florida's East Coast, with the potential to bring more rain to his property already flooded by Ian. What...
cbs12.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
westorlandonews.com
Brightline Successfully Completes Latest Round of Testing in Brevard County
Brightline has successfully completed the latest round of train testing through northern Brevard County. The testing consisted of 20 runs through Rockledge and Cocoa railroad crossings in which trains travelled up to 79 mph. Testing at 110 mph will begin in early 2023. The work, known as a signal and...
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Where you can get sandbags in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — State and local officials urge residents to prepare for the weather that may impact Florida this week. Orange County will have four sandbag locations open for residents on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:. Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Ave. Ft. Christmas Historical Park, 1300 N....
Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
click orlando
64-year-old Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando woman was struck and killed Sunday night while crossing a road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:40 p.m. on Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road. The FHP said a 28-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east...
