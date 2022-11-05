A shooting in the Capitol Park neighborhood in Dover left damage to a vehicle and a home. Delaware State Police say the shooting incident occurred just after 5:30 Sunday evening – when residents were at home. No one in the home or the area was injured and police say the motive behind the shooting is unclear. Police have no suspect information and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective J. Sydnor at 302-698-8540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO