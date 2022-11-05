Read full article on original website
Wayne Jones
3d ago
those diamonds are just like a car once you drive it off the lot the value of a drop so low you are already robbed before you went into the store to buy it
Reply(3)
2
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say
A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle-area pedestrian fatality under investigation
A 74-year-old woman has died in a hospital, days after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking across New Castle Avenue. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina was struck last Wednesday night, November 2nd. She was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue near Rodney Drive away from the crosswalk when a northbound Jeep struck her on the vehicle's passenger side.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
fox29.com
DA: New Jersey fugitive arrested for firing gun into Philadelphia Wawa
TORRESDALE - A man wanted in New Jersey has been arrested and charged for a shooting that erupted at a Wawa in Philadelphia last week, according to the District Attorney's office. Joshua Frazier, 23, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man after an argument broke out inside a Wawa on...
Woman Instructed To Shoot Paterson Victim Misses, 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman and a Newark woman have both been charged with attempted murder after one handed the other a gun, instructing her to shoot at a 31-year-old female victim who was not struck over the weekend in Paterson, authorities said. It started sometime before 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
New Details: Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Home Invasion Arrested in Atlantic City
More details have been released in connection to the arrest of an Atlantic City man who was wanted for an alleged armed robbery in Absecon last month. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue.
US Marshals Capture Fugitive Wanted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Egg Harbor Township man wanted for murder has been apprehended in Vermont, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford was arrested by the US Marshals Service on outstanding murder charges from Atlantic County. It is alleged Tyreek Crawford shot and killed Joshua Hannah in the Somers Point Village Apartments, 50 Mays...
Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Robbery Arrested in Atlantic City
Authorities say a man who was wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last month has been arrested and found to be in possession of a stolen, loaded gun. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The detective recognized DeBerry from a flyer distributed by the Absecon Police Department from the incident on October 28th.
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
fox29.com
South Philadelphia shootout: SEPTA police fire at suspect after woman fatally shot
PHILADELPHIA - A deadly shooting on a South Philadelphia street quickly became a shootout with SEPTA police Tuesday morning. Two SEPTA officers were patrolling in the area of Broad and Ellsworth Streets in a vehicle when they heard a number of gun shots ring out, according to Acting Chief Chuck Lawson.
Third Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Key Role in Beckley-Philadelphia Firearms Trafficking Conspiracy
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 22, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. Woodard-Smith admitted to a role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia.
WMDT.com
Police investigating Dover business burglary
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
theeastcountygazette.com
Philadelphia’s Most Wanted’ Arrested by Police in Maine traffic Stop and the drug Found was Seized
On Tuesday, police in Auburn, Maine, apprehended a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Pennsylvania. Authorities called Earl Hassan, 43, “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Kittyhawk Avenue at 11 p.m. due to an expired registration. Hassan allegedly provided...
Vandals Hit Belmar, NJ, GOP Headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" were painted across the faces of Republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken, and Katrina Clapsis.
Fatal Hit-and-run: Woman Killed Crossing Black Horse Pike in Camden County, NJ
A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Camden County late Monday night. The Gloucester Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 10:30 PM in the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and the 42 Freeway. According to...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigate Shooting in Dover’s Capitol Park Neighborhood
A shooting in the Capitol Park neighborhood in Dover left damage to a vehicle and a home. Delaware State Police say the shooting incident occurred just after 5:30 Sunday evening – when residents were at home. No one in the home or the area was injured and police say the motive behind the shooting is unclear. Police have no suspect information and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective J. Sydnor at 302-698-8540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
First Monkeypox-related Death Reported in NJ
TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Prize From CASH4LIFE Ticket Purchased At Manhattan Store
A man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Anthony Young, a resident of Lawrence, New Jersey, claimed the CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on Dec. 14, 2021, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The second prize guarantees a...
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
