Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Yardbarker
Liverpool consider transfer for World Cup winner who never played a single minute in five years at Man United
Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler. The 33-year-old, who formed part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup winning squad, is being eyed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a backup option in goal, according to a report from Bild. It would be...
fourfourtwo.com
Full Champions League draw: Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again in last-16
The Champions League draw also sees two English clubs with German opposition to contend with in the first knockout round of this season's competition. The Champions League draw for the last-16 of the 2022/23 tournament has been confirmed, with a repeat of the 2022 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid the standout tie.
Champions League draw LIVE: Fixtures and schedule confirmed as Liverpool face Real Madrid and Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.LIVE! Follow the Europa League and Europa Conference...
Liverpool's Fabinho In And Firmino Out: Brazil's World Cup Squad Announced
The Brazilian International Squad Manager Tite has just announced his final selection for this year's World Cup. There are a couple surprise additions and a few names left out including Liverpool's Roberto Firmino.
Confirmed - Liverpool Draw Real Madrid In The Champions League Round Of 16
Jurgen Klopp's men faced Real Madrid in last year's UEFA Champions League final, being beaten by the Spanish Giants. Can they return the favour this year?
NBC Sports
Liverpool owners “would consider new shareholders”
According to a report by The Athletic, from NBC Sports’ very own Premier League Insider David Ornstein, Liverpool have been put up for sale by their American owners the Fenway Sports Group (FSG). Per the report, a ‘full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties’ and it goes...
Is Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture online
Liverpool visit Tottenham in north London today for a big game between two Premier League heavyweights.Spurs came into the weekend third in the Premier League, 10 points clear of their opponents who have been struggling for form. Liverpool have lost four of their past five matches, with particularly disappointing defeats at the hands of Leeds and Nottingham Forest at the end of October. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs host LiverpoolBut Spurs are dogged by injuries and Antonio Conte must piece together a team to face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, with the World Cup just around the...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Again After Eric Dier Mistake - Tottenham v Liverpool
Watch Liverpool make it 2-0 just before half-time as Mohamed Salah scores his second of the game after a mistake by Tottenham's Eric Dier.
Yardbarker
Florian Plettenberg drops Liverpool transfer claim as Klopp ‘pushing’ for €100m+ target
Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Liverpool are ‘very optimistic’ when it comes to their chances of capturing Jude Bellingham’s signature in the summer of 2023. The Sky Germany reporter shared the update in question on Twitter, noting that the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have ‘hardly any chances’ of signing the Englishman.
Manchester United Have To Sign Players In January Or Will Face Huge Struggle In Top Four Battle
Manchester United will have to sign players in the January window if they are to stay in the battle for the top four.
Watch: Liverpool Get Early Goal Through Mohamed Salah - Tottenham v Liverpool
Watch Mohamed Salah score an early goal against Tottenham in the Premier League.
sporf.com
FSG release statement amid reports that Liverpool are up for sale
The current owners of Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have released a statement to clarify their position on reports that the Premier League side are up for sale. Multiple reports have stated that FSG will listen to offers for the Reds, whether that be as stakeholders or full owners. Now,...
Five Players Liverpool Could Sign This January Under New Ownership
Reports yesterday have revealed that Liverpool's current owners Fenway Sports Group are open to selling the club. Here are five players Liverpool could sign this January, should they be under new ownership.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
Chelsea show their class to beat Manchester United
Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United’s 100 per cent record.United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in quick succession to fire the Blues to an impressive victory.Alessia Russo pulled one back for the hosts before Erin Cuthbert scored a third in stoppage time as Chelsea saw out the match 3-1 to take a pivotal three points.Following a first half of few chances, the match came alive after...
The Glazers Must Follow FSG At Liverpool And Sell Manchester United
The Glazers must follow what FSG are doing with the sale of Liverpool and should sell Manchester United.
Yardbarker
Commentators all saying the same thing about Liverpool’s 23-year-old ‘game changer’ after Tottenham performance
It’s no coincidence that Ibrahima Konate’s return to the starting lineup for Liverpool has directly coincided with an improvement in the Reds’ defensive solidity. The Frenchman was absolutely integral in both halves of action – particularly the second 45 as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s men withstand heavy pressure from the hosts to seal all three points.
‘More worry than excitement’: five Liverpool fans on FSG’s plans
After the owners hired two major banks to establish how much potential buyers would pay for the club, we ask supporters who, if anyone, they would like to see take over at Anfield
Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd among scouts in attendance for Ajax's defeat to PSV Eindhoven
Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd were among the Premier League sides to send scouts to watch Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven.
