Related
Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
fourfourtwo.com

Full Champions League draw: Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again in last-16

The Champions League draw also sees two English clubs with German opposition to contend with in the first knockout round of this season's competition. The Champions League draw for the last-16 of the 2022/23 tournament has been confirmed, with a repeat of the 2022 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid the standout tie.
The Independent

Champions League draw LIVE: Fixtures and schedule confirmed as Liverpool face Real Madrid and Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.LIVE! Follow the Europa League and Europa Conference...
NBC Sports

Liverpool owners “would consider new shareholders”

According to a report by The Athletic, from NBC Sports’ very own Premier League Insider David Ornstein, Liverpool have been put up for sale by their American owners the Fenway Sports Group (FSG). Per the report, a ‘full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties’ and it goes...
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture online

Liverpool visit Tottenham in north London today for a big game between two Premier League heavyweights.Spurs came into the weekend third in the Premier League, 10 points clear of their opponents who have been struggling for form. Liverpool have lost four of their past five matches, with particularly disappointing defeats at the hands of Leeds and Nottingham Forest at the end of October. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs host LiverpoolBut Spurs are dogged by injuries and Antonio Conte must piece together a team to face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, with the World Cup just around the...
Yardbarker

Florian Plettenberg drops Liverpool transfer claim as Klopp ‘pushing’ for €100m+ target

Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Liverpool are ‘very optimistic’ when it comes to their chances of capturing Jude Bellingham’s signature in the summer of 2023. The Sky Germany reporter shared the update in question on Twitter, noting that the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have ‘hardly any chances’ of signing the Englishman.
sporf.com

FSG release statement amid reports that Liverpool are up for sale

The current owners of Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have released a statement to clarify their position on reports that the Premier League side are up for sale. Multiple reports have stated that FSG will listen to offers for the Reds, whether that be as stakeholders or full owners. Now,...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
The Independent

Chelsea show their class to beat Manchester United

Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United’s 100 per cent record.United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in quick succession to fire the Blues to an impressive victory.Alessia Russo pulled one back for the hosts before Erin Cuthbert scored a third in stoppage time as Chelsea saw out the match 3-1 to take a pivotal three points.Following a first half of few chances, the match came alive after...
Yardbarker

Commentators all saying the same thing about Liverpool’s 23-year-old ‘game changer’ after Tottenham performance

It’s no coincidence that Ibrahima Konate’s return to the starting lineup for Liverpool has directly coincided with an improvement in the Reds’ defensive solidity. The Frenchman was absolutely integral in both halves of action – particularly the second 45 as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s men withstand heavy pressure from the hosts to seal all three points.
