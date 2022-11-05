Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
German UBS branches searched in connection with Russia’s Usmanov – Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) – German investigators are searching branches of Swiss bank UBS in Frankfurt and Munich in connection with a case involving Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, Spiegel weekly reported on Tuesday. The searches were focused on gathering evidence related to a money-laundering case, Spiegel cited a spokesperson for the...
104.1 WIKY
Authorities turn seized home towers at Evergrande’s resort island to rental, commercial use
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Almost 40 residential buildings of China Evergrande Group’s mega resort project on Hainan island seized by the local government will be completed for rental housing, serviced apartments and commercial activities. In December, the government of Danzhou city ordered demolition of 39 towers in the...
104.1 WIKY
Migrants rescued from swamp on Polish-Belarus border as numbers rise
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s Border Guard rescued 10 people from a swamp on the border with Belarus on Tuesday, it said, as Warsaw warns that a new migrant crisis could erupt on its borders. In 2021 a surge in migration from the Middle East and Africa via Belarus...
104.1 WIKY
Stellantis to halt Melfi plant operations in Italy for two days
MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis will halt operations at its Melfi plant in southern Italy on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shortage of a component that uses micro chips, a trade unionist said. Marco Lomio, the local head of UILM metalworkers union, said on Tuesday that the Italo-French carmaker had just...
104.1 WIKY
COP 27: Dutch to boost climate funding to developing nations, PM says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte...
104.1 WIKY
Meloni says Italy remains committed to decarbonisation
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The new Italian government remains strongly committed to decarbonisation in line with the Paris climate agreement, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told the COP27 summit on Monday. “We intend to pursue a just transition to support the affected communities and leave no one behind,” Meloni...
104.1 WIKY
Blast kills four, others injured in Nigeria’s southeast, official says
ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) – At least four people were killed and a dozen more injured on Tuesday following a blast at a popular market in Nigeria’s southeastern state of Anambra, a witness and official said. Emeka Umeagbalasi, who heads civil society group Intersociety and witnessed the incident, said...
104.1 WIKY
South Africa’s Harmony Gold reports mine fatality
(Reuters) – South Africa’s Harmony Gold on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Tshepong North mine in the Free State province after a fall-of-ground incident. The accident took place on Nov. 7 and internal investigations are underway, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing...
104.1 WIKY
Swedish PM vows firmer stance in search for Turkey’s approval for NATO bid
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden’s new prime minister vowed on Tuesday a firmer stance on fighting crime and terrorism during a visit to Turkey where he will seek the approval of President Tayyip Erdogan for his country’s bid to join NATO. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO...
104.1 WIKY
Macron tells France’s heavy polluters to cut emissions, pledges aid
PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday told France’s biggest polluters they should cut their greenhouse gas emissions by half over the next decade and said there would be more public money available to help decarbonise the economy if they acted quickly. Oil and gas group TotalEnergies,...
104.1 WIKY
COP27: UAE and Egypt agree to build one of world’s biggest wind farms
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The presidents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt witnessed the signing of an agreement on Tuesday to develop one of the world’s largest onshore wind projects in Egypt, according to an official statement on the Gulf nation’s state news agency.
104.1 WIKY
Shakira, Pique reach agreement on child custody after break-up
BARCELONA (Reuters) – Colombian pop star Shakira has reached an agreement with former partner Gerard Pique over the custody of their two children following the break-up of their 11-year relationship earlier this year, Shakira’s representative in Spain said on Tuesday. The details of the agreement would be revealed...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. allows transactions to free sanctioned oil tanker stranded in Indonesia
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. government has allowed some transactions to take place with a sanctioned oil supertanker in efforts to free the vessel stranded in Indonesian waters, a U.S. embassy spokesperson in Singapore said. The Indonesian navy has been trying to free the Djibouti-registered ship, Young Yong, which...
Germany’s ProSieben Unites Production in Germany, U.K., Denmark and Israel & Distribution Arm Under New Banner Seven.One Studios
German media powerhouse ProSiebenSat.1 is bundling its eight production companies in Germany, the U.K., Denmark and Israel, along with its global distribution arm, under a newly established banner called Seven.One Studios. The new entity will produce across all key genres for its own platforms as well as for external clients. In the future, there will be a clear focus within the German-speaking territories on content with young talent for the young target demographic. The companies that will feed into Seven.One Studios include Cheerio Entertainment (Germany), Flat White Productions (Germany), Pyjama Productions (Germany), Redseven Entertainment (Germany), CPL Productions (U.K.), Endor Productions (U.K.),...
104.1 WIKY
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Nepal – EMSC
(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Nepal on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), the EMSC added. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
104.1 WIKY
UK’s Next to buy Made.com as furniture retailer enters administration
LONDON (Reuters) – British retailer Next will buy collapsed online furniture seller Made.com, which was forced to appoint administrators after running out of cash, Made said on Wednesday. Made has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrators, it added. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)
104.1 WIKY
Mexico to raise climate emissions target for first time since 2016
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will raise its target to unconditionally cut greenhouse gas emissions to 30% below usual levels by 2030 at this year’s COP27 U.N. climate summit, its environment ministry said in a statement Tuesday, lifting its previous target of 22%. Latin America’s second-biggest greenhouse gas...
‘They’re risking their lives to come here. There must be a reason’: how Dover really feels about migrants
The home secretary talks of ‘invasion’. Council leaders say Kent is ‘at breaking point’. But what’s the mood on the street in the town at the heart of the small boat crossings?
Comments / 0