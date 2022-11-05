German media powerhouse ProSiebenSat.1 is bundling its eight production companies in Germany, the U.K., Denmark and Israel, along with its global distribution arm, under a newly established banner called Seven.One Studios. The new entity will produce across all key genres for its own platforms as well as for external clients. In the future, there will be a clear focus within the German-speaking territories on content with young talent for the young target demographic. The companies that will feed into Seven.One Studios include Cheerio Entertainment (Germany), Flat White Productions (Germany), Pyjama Productions (Germany), Redseven Entertainment (Germany), CPL Productions (U.K.), Endor Productions (U.K.),...

