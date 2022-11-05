ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twenty One Pips is combining board games with really good food

The owners of Thirsty Dice in Fairmount have expanded to the Main Line with Twenty One Pips, a new board room cafe in Ardmore.

The new space features more than 500 games with a larger dining area than the Philadelphia location and a full bar featuring local spirits and breweries.

The space is open for coffee and pastries in the morning. In the evening, dinner and drinks are served and you can enjoy any of the games whenever you visit.

The board game library provides games for an array of ages and styles.

They also offer an arcade game on the second-floor mezzanine featuring more than 3,000 classic games.

The idea is to provide an atmosphere where families and friends can put their device away for a few hours and enjoy old school fun with company.

