Ames High Madrigal to perform 34th year in December, tickets on sale now

Ames High School’s 34th annual Madrigal Dinner will be held the first weekend of December, and tickets are on sale now.

The production has a royal Middle Ages theme and will be held Dec. 1, 2 and 3 at Nothminster Presbyterian Church.

Madrigal choir is one of the most prestigious performance groups at Ames High, with just 20 singers selected to participate.

Vocalists perform a variety of challenging a capella music, which ranges from madrigal tunes to 20th century songs.

Madrigal is directed by AHS choir director Joe Strong and assistant director Sonia Johnson.

Seniors Samuel Vis and Erin Barnes will play the roles of King and Queen.

It’s Vis’ second year in madrigal, and he looks forward to working with the younger singers, he said in a news release.

“As a senior, it’s so fun to watch the underclassmen grow as singers and performers, so that they can keep the amazing Madrigal tradition alive in the years to come,” Vis said in the release.

Barnes is excited to be involved with Madrigal for the first time.

“Madrigal is special because it’s a group of people all working together on something we’re all passionate about,” she said in the release. “Being queen has made it even more special for me.”

There is a distinct, magical atmosphere at the Madrigal Dinners.

“We love to lean into the medieval feel,” Vis said, “because it helps everyone feel like they stepped into a whole new world.”

Guests at the performances will be served traditional wassail and will eat dinner by candlelight. As they dine, audience members will be entertained by Ames High students.

In addition to the madrigal singers, guests will enjoy performances by actors, and string and brass ensembles.

Senior Clara Fields is returning as the Madrigal Jester. Fields looks forward to performing skits and interacting with the audience, she said.

“I love being part of the Madrigal Jester tradition,” Fields said in the release. “I like how every Madrigal performance is unique. A lot of our skits involve audience members, so they turn out differently depending on who participates that day.”

Strong is asking Ames High School Madrigal alumni to be involved in this year’s dinner by sharing photos from past productions. Photos can be emailed to him at joe.strong@ames.k12.ia.us.

“Also, we may invite Madrigal alumni to sing a song with the current singers,” he said.

Seating opens at 6 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 each and must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, contact Strong at joe.strong@ames.k12.ia.us. Include your preferred night, the number of tickets and your meal choices. Pork, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com