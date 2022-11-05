ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid Could Beat Liverpool To The Signing Of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

By Damon Carr
Real Madrid are planning on making a move for Liverpool midfield target Moises Caicedo.

A summer in which Liverpool needed to start rebuilding an ageing and injury-prone midfield ended with the Reds making a late desperate loan move for Juventus' Arthur Melo.

Despite majority of the fanbase and several outlets highlighting the clear issues the club has in that area of the pitch, they decided against bringing anyone else in until a few 'expected' injuries came to light.

Now, 12 matches into the Premier League season, one of which has been underwhelming to see the least, find themselves in a situation where paying over the odds in January could become the only option.

The Merseyside club has been massively linked with a move to Jude Bellingham , with recent reports claiming they are going 'all in' for the Borussia Dortmund youngster.

Real Madrid Beat Liverpool Again?

However, Bellingham isn't the only name being mentioned, in fact there are many. One of those is Brighton's Moises Caicedo .

Liverpool had been reported to wanting to bring the Ecuadorian as early as this coming January. Unfortunately, they will face Spanish giants Real Madrid once again in a transfer battle.

According to the Daily Mail , the La Liga club are planning on making a £68m move for the midfielder. Brighton reportedly wanted £100m in the summer, which put any rumours to bed.

After losing out on Aurlien Tchouameni in the summer to Madrid, will Liverpool once again miss out on another target thanks to team that beat them in the Champions League final also?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

