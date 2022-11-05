ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0izrEVbO00
Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Lakeview drive in Johnson City.

THP stated that A GMC Yukon driven by Debra Salmons, 30 of Mountain City was traveling eastbound on Lakeview drive and ran off the right side of the road.

According to THP, the driver overcorrected, driving the car off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and crashed into a tree.

The car then turned around and landed against a different tree.

Authorities confirmed that Salmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details regarding the fatal crash are not provided by the officials.

November 5,2022

Source: WJHL

Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report

Chilhowie captures the regional volleyball title …. Chilhowie captures the regional volleyball title over Patrick Henry. Milligan completes sweep of Columbia International. Milligan completes sweep of Columbia International. US Rep. Morgan Griffith re-elected in Southwest Virginia. US Rep. Morgan Griffith re-elected in Southwest Virginia. Diana Harshbarger re-elected to second term...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wbtw.com

2 killed after SUV crashes into Tennessee gas station

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police said two people were killed Thursday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a Johnson City gas station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan Street at a high speed before it ran off the road at the Bristol Highway intersection and crashed into the Roadrunner Market.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN

While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Juvenile arrested for having knife at Science Hill High School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A male juvenile has been arrested for having a knife at Science Hill High School Friday, according to investigators. Police say after searching the student; the knife was found. The juvenile was arrested and released back into custody of his parent. There is a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old

Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Report: Johnson City teen arrested after bringing knife to school

A juvenile in Johnson City was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4th for reportedly bringing a knife to school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, school administration was advised a male student had brought the knife into school. The student was searched and the knife was found; he was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating after police officer fatally shoots man in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were investigating after an officer fatally shot a man in Johnson City Monday night. They said the Johnson City Police Department was responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on East Unaka Avenue. When officers arrived, they said they encountered a man with an axe.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: Main Street Pizza Company

(WJHL) Amy talks with Lindsey Jones about downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week then takes us to Main Street Pizza Company for a look at their special deal for the week!. Check out Main Street Pizza Company on Facebook and for more on restaurant week please visit www.DowntownJC.com/RestaurantWeek.
wcyb.com

The Good Stuff: A super surprise

A Southwest Virginia 5-year-old was recently devastated after his bike was stolen in the middle of the night. In this weeks "The Good Stuff," find out how two Washington County, Virginia deputies stepped up to become heroes for him.
Johnson City Press

Arrests made in weekend homicide

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests

WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests. Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy