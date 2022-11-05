1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday night.
The crash happened on Lakeview drive in Johnson City.
THP stated that A GMC Yukon driven by Debra Salmons, 30 of Mountain City was traveling eastbound on Lakeview drive and ran off the right side of the road.
According to THP, the driver overcorrected, driving the car off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and crashed into a tree.
The car then turned around and landed against a different tree.
Authorities confirmed that Salmons was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further details regarding the fatal crash are not provided by the officials.
November 5,2022
Source: WJHL
